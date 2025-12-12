BlueNord: Grant of Performance Shares

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the implementation of BlueNord ASA's ("BlueNord" or the "Company") Long-Term Incentive Scheme ("LTI") as announced on 19 September 2022.

Under the LTI programme an additional 67,452 BlueNord shares have been granted of which the BlueNord executive team has been allocated the following:

Euan Shirlaw has been granted a maximum of 11,673 shares, bringing his total potential allocation of performance shares under the LTI program to 34,901 shares before tax. Shirlaw owns 45,114 ordinary shares.

Jacqueline Lindmark Boye has been granted a maximum of 7,286 shares, bringing her total potential allocation under the LTI program to 19,329 shares before tax. Boye currently holds 1,740 ordinary shares in the Company.

Miriam Jager Lykke has been granted a maximum of 5,413 performance shares, bringing her total potential allocation under the LTI program to 10,786 shares before tax. Lykke currently holds 2,302 ordinary shares in the Company.

Cathrine F. Torgersen has been granted a maximum of 5,100 performance shares, bringing her total potential allocation under the LTI program to 15,535 shares before tax. Torgersen currently holds 19,507 ordinary shares in the Company.

The 2025 LTI program has a three-year vesting period, with the entitlement to and number of shares determined on an annual basis. See announcement on 19 September 2022 and the Executive Remuneration Report 2024 for further information about the terms of the LTI and the Retention Scheme.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

