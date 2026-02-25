BlueNord: Successful Closing of the Extension of the USD 1.4 billion RBL Facility

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the extension of the Company's USD 1.4 billion Reserve Based Lending Facility ("RBL" or "Facility"), moving the maturity from December 2029 to December 2031. The extended RBL will start amortising from December 2028 with a margin payable of SOFR plus 400bps and also includes an Accordion option of up to USD 400 million that may be used to support potential future commercial opportunities.

"The extension of our RBL facility is a clear demonstration of our proactive management of the capital structure and the strength of our underlying business, evidenced by the continued support of our lender syndicate. With maturity extended to end 2031 and amortisation pushed to end 2028, we've enhanced liquidity, reduced refinancing risk and better aligned our debt profile with the cash flow and investment cycle of our assets," said Jacqueline Lindmark Boye, Chief Financial Officer of BlueNord.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

