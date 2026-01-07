BlueNord: Preliminary Production for December 2025

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

07 Jan, 2026, 06:22 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA, ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for December 2025. In December 2025, the preliminary production was 47.4 mboepd net to the Company.

During the month, the Tyra hub delivered an average of 25.1 mboepd net to BlueNord, marking the highest monthly production since the restart of the Tyra facilities. Production remained stable throughout the month, with a peak rate of c.27 mboepd on 25 December. Work to further improve reliability and optimize performance at Tyra is progressing, with targeted actions being carried out following comprehensive evaluations completed by the operator. 

The base assets Dan, Gorm, and Halfdan produced 22.3 mboepd net to the Company, above expectations and with an average preliminary operational efficiency exceeding 90%. 

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Contact: 
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--preliminary-production-for-december-2025,c4289098

Also from this source

BlueNord: Grant of Performance Shares

Reference is made to the implementation of BlueNord ASA's ("BlueNord" or the "Company") Long-Term Incentive Scheme ("LTI") as announced on 19...

BlueNord: Preliminary Production for November 2025

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for November 2025. In November 2025, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics