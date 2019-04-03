Blue Prism and Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) form strategic alliance to help unlock enterprise digital transformation through intelligent automation

- Under alliance with Blue Prism, EY reaches across the ecosystem to help deliver robotic process automation solutions to enterprises for digital transformation

- EY and Blue Prism to expand development and services of intelligent automation

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than five years of teaming to address the intelligent automation market, Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and Blue Prism are announcing a strategic alliance to help enterprises worldwide further unlock digital transformation through intelligent automation. Additional EY network member firms across EMEIA are expected to sign up alliance arrangements with Blue Prism in their local countries.

Under the alliance, EY UK and Blue Prism will accelerate and expand their collaboration on development of intelligent automation solutions and will leverage Blue Prism's connected robotic process automation (RPA) software-as-a-service as part of the EY managed and hosted services running on Microsoft Azure.

EY member firms and Blue Prism have also worked together to automate the supply chain planning for a global consumer goods company and have improved the insurance claims interactions with customers for a large insurance company by supporting automated claims processing on mobile devices.

Hanne Jesca Bax, EY EMEIA Markets and Accounts Leader, says:

"Blue Prism is a key enabling technology collaborator in our mission to help clients succeed in becoming more competitive and responsive to customer demands. The alliance will enable us to further support clients in their digital transformation journeys, with enhanced collaboration and a 'one-stop shop' for innovative intelligent automation solutions. Now, enterprises can more efficiently tap into our market-leading service capability, Blue Prism's innovative RPA software, and our mutual commitment to efficient, effective, industry-specific solutions for enterprises in their digital transformation journey."

EY is the first and only organization to receive the Blue Prism Platinum certification for delivery and Gold certification for capability. In addition, EY is ranked number one in RPA services by HFS Research in its "HFS Top 10 RPA Service Providers 2018" list, based on HFS' comprehensive assessment and rating of RPA services capabilities of 29 vendors.

Simon Constance, Leader, Blue Prism Alliance, Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK), says:

"From RPA as a service to industry-specific solutions, our joint investments will bring speed and scalability to the collaboration, focusing on the disruptions that our joint clients face and helping provide resources that can assist these clients in their initiatives to transform challenges into differentiated competitive advantages. The alliance with Blue Prism will provide a new strategic opportunity for enterprises to embrace digital transformation that builds automation into the fabric of EY clients' organizations."

Alastair Bathgate, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Prism, says:

"EY was one of the first organizations we worked with that shared and understood our vision for what a digital workforce can deliver. They've built a well-deserved reputation as a market leader in helping customers adopt and drive value from our technology on a global basis."

Constance says: "Automation is a key enabler across organizations, including EY, which has deployed hundreds of software bots across its member firms, in digital audit and digital tax to transform internal services. We look forward to the collaboration with Blue Prism, which is designed to better support organizations worldwide through their automation and digital transformation journeys."

Elena Christopher, Research Vice President, HFS Research, says:

"Enterprises in various stages of their automation journeys are unified by the common theme of wanting to scale their automation programs and deliver results. This announcement brings together Blue Prism's software, EY's depth of RPA and broader intelligent automation services expertise and Microsoft Azure to help enable accelerated and consistent delivery of RPA — from implementation to management. This speed and consistency offered by the orchestrated platform approach will facilitate scale as well as best practices in emerging disciplines such as control room management. HFS expects EY will additionally leverage the platform to enable broad inclusion of RPA across its services portfolio as a standard enabler."

For more information, visit https://www.ey.com/en_gl/intelligent-automation

Barbara Burgess

EY Global Media Relations

+1 973 216 7036

barbara.burgess@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ey.com



SOURCE EY