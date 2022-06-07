Bleaching Clay Market to Exceed US$ 1.86 Bn in 2032 as Demand for Vegetable Oil Skyrockets

Demand for Bleaching Clay Grows Amidst Surging Need for Skin Conditioning Agents

The bleaching clay market research report offered by Fact.MR delivers in-depth information about key factors influencing sales and demand in the market. In addition to this, it provides insights into opportunities, growth drivers, challenges, and latest trends across significant regions and segments, including product and end use for the forecast period (2022-2032)

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bleaching clay market size is expected to expand at a 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period. As per the report, sales of bleaching clay are likely to reach US$ 932.2 Mn in 2022 and US$ 1.86 Bn in 2032.

Increasing consumption of edible oil with rising purchasing power parity and changing lifestyles of people is expected to drive growth. Bleaching clay is extensively used for refining edible oil owing to its excellent absorbing and filtering properties.

Growth of the upper-middle-class population and increasing online retail of beauty and cosmetic products are also set to augment growth. Besides this, rapid urbanization, rising shift of consumers towards premium products, and higher usage of social media platforms are projected to fuel sales.

Moreover, increasing usage of attapulgite and montmorillonite clays backed by their high bleaching capacity will boost sales in the market. Manufacturers are likely to utilize innovative technologies and machinery to produce premium-quality bleaching clay in the forthcoming years.

In addition to that, manufacturers worldwide are focusing on bulk production, as well as long-term agreements to strengthen their customer base. Increasing usage of natural bleaching clay in a wide range of industries, including wastewater treatment, biofuel, varnishes, and soaps is another factor contributing to the growth in the market.

Further, growing need to remove impurities from vegetable oils, such as edible lard, soybean, beef tallow, rapeseed, and palm is expected to spur demand. Bleaching clay also helps in lowering the oxidation, residual soaps, trace metals, pigments, and phosphatides products.

Growing usage of bleaching clay as an ingredient in ice creams, non-dairy creamers, and margarine formulations is another factor that is projected to bolster the market. On top of that, increasing demand for vegetable oils from the cosmetics industry for usage as a hair and skin conditioning agent will propel growth.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. bleaching clay market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8% in the forthcoming years from 2022 to 2032

China is set to record a CAGR of 7.8% in the near future owing to the increasing demand for hair clay

is set to record a CAGR of 7.8% in the near future owing to the increasing demand for hair clay Based on end use, the edible oils and fats segment is expected to procure a bleaching clay market share of nearly 83.5% in 2032

By region, the Europe bleaching clay market is projected to generate a share of about 26.8% by 2032

bleaching clay market is projected to generate a share of about 26.8% by 2032 The global bleaching clay market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 to 2032, up from 5.3% CAGR between 2017 to 2021

Growth Drivers:

Surging demand for refined vegetable oil and personal care products is set to fuel the need for bleaching clay in future

Rising usage of bleaching clay in the decolorizing and processing of mineral oils, margarine, and animal fats is expected to bode well for the market

Restraints:

Production processes of vegetable oils release large volumes of contaminants and organic solid wastes, which may hinder growth

Governments of various countries have implemented strict norms to control the usage of ingredients needed to refine oils, which can decline sales of bleaching clay

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is partially fragmented in nature. The majority of the key players in the market are focusing on broadening their manufacturing capacities across the globe to increase production and cater to the ever-increasing demand from end-use industries.

Meanwhile, a few other key players are engaging in launching new products to expand their pre-existing product range. Some of the international companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions with start-up firms to strengthen their resources.

For instance,

In August 2021 , Clariant, a renowned specialty chemicals company based in Switzerland , acquired Beraca, a beauty products supplier headquartered in Brazil . The company aims to gain access to the latter's natural materials which are based on the biodiversity of the Brazilian rainforest. It would also enable Clariant to expand its presence in the Care Chemicals business.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Clariant

EP Minerals

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Musim Mas

Refoil Earth Pvt Ltd.

Taiko Group of Companies

More Valuable Insights on Bleaching Clay Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global bleaching clay market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of bleaching clay through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Fuller's Earth

Activated Clay

Activated Bauxites

By End Use:

Edible Oils & Fats

Mineral Oils & Lubricants

Other End Uses

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Bleaching Clay Market Report

What is the projected value of the bleaching clay market in 2022?

At what rate will the global bleaching clay market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the bleaching clay market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global bleaching clay market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the bleaching clay market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the bleaching clay market during the forecast period?

