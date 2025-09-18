Bivial AG launches Instant 24/7 Swiss Franc (CHF) Payments

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Financial Institution, Bivial AG, is pleased to announce the launch of instant 24/7 CHF payments through the SIC Instant Payments (SIC IP) clearing system. As an early adopter of this national infrastructure, Bivial now enables all clients to send and receive Swiss Franc payments instantly, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Bivial clients can now process payments of up to CHF 20,000 in under 10 seconds, day or night, including weekends and holidays.

This launch builds on Bivial's extensive global payments capabilities, which include Swiss IBAN Accounts in 19+ currencies and the ability to send payments to more than 160 countries worldwide. Clients can fund their accounts, cards, and wallets using alternative payment methods, locally preferred rails and currencies, now with the added benefit of real-time CHF payments.

"This is a great step forward in delivering real-time financial services in Bivial's home market, Switzerland," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "By combining instant CHF payments with our existing global infrastructure, we are giving businesses a single platform to manage liquidity, make faster payouts, and improve their overall cash flow."

With this rollout, Bivial supports Switzerland's move toward a modern, real-time payments ecosystem, ensuring full reachability with other SIC IP participants while continuing to provide global coverage across currencies and payment methods.

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss Accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

