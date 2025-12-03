Bivial AG Debuts Personalised Swiss IBANs

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss fintech company Bivial AG is pleased to announce the launch of Personalised IBANs, an exclusive feature that lets businesses reserve and brand their Swiss account numbers.

Similar to the exclusivity of a memorable domain name or owning a rare car license plate, companies can now claim unique, branded IBANs that showcase their identity and make payments unmistakably theirs.

Rather than relying on the typical sequence of digits, such as CH93 8304 103400 4321 6789 0, businesses can now receive payments using a branded IBAN such as: CH13 83041 0010000 TECHGURU.

"Every time a client pays you, they're interacting with your brand," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "With Personalised IBANs, we're making bank details not just functional, but memorable, trustworthy, and uniquely yours."

A Simple Idea with Big Impact

Brand Visibility : Your business name appears on every invoice, payment, and contract.

: Your business name appears on every invoice, payment, and contract. Increased Trust : Clients instantly see they're paying the right account.

: Clients instantly see they're paying the right account. Reduced Errors : Clear, readable IBANs prevent costly mistakes.

: Clear, readable IBANs prevent costly mistakes. Premium & Memorable: A Swiss financial detail that sets your brand apart.

Early Access for Businesses

To mark the launch, Bivial is offering exclusive early access free of charge to businesses that sign up today .

For more details, email sales@bivial.com or visit bivial.com/custom-iban-accounts-for-businesses-request .

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss Accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

Contact

marketing@bivial.ch

+ 41 41 552 0093

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/5651260/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg