Bivial AG Launches Authenticator App

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to announce the launch of the Bivial Authenticator, a new mobile app designed to deliver fast, frictionless, and highly secure authentication for everyday digital actions and transactions, including logins, fund transfers, card transactions, and sensitive approvals.

Built on Swiss security standards, Bivial Authenticator transforms how its users interact with digital security. With just a single tap, users can confirm sensitive actions securely through a push notification. The app seamlessly integrates biometric authentication, such as Face ID and Touch ID, or a personal PIN, to ensure that the identity verification process remains both robust and convenient.

Bivial Authenticator offers more than just security; it's designed to protect your privacy as well. The app provides a completely ad-free experience, with no tracking and no storage of personal data.

"Security should be invisible, fast, and trustworthy," said Christos Alatzidis, Bivial's CTO. "With Bivial Authenticator, we're making strong authentication effortless and accessible for everyone, without compromising privacy."

Bivial Authenticator is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about Bivial's Authenticator, visit bivial.com/bivial-authenticator.

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/5589357/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg

Contact:

marketing@bivial.ch

+ 41 41 552 0093