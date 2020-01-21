Big Four Auditor Signs Global Business Cooperation With SDS

VIENNA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading providers of highly competitive software solutions and services for the international financial industry, SDS is pleased to announce the signing of a global cooperation contract with a Big Four auditor.

SDS will further expand the performance of its market-leading reporting software SDS IREG in collaboration with the renowned partner. Through this cooperation, SDS will increase the implementation speed of regulatory changes and thus ensure that SDS IREG continues to comply with the latest regulations. SDS IREG customers benefit from early information about new or changed requirements of the reporting regimes. Since its launch in July 2011, SDS IREG has been able to continually attain the highest degree of automation and compliance in international reporting. With more than 3,000 reporting FIs in more than 80 countries, SDS IREG is among the leading tax reporting applications worldwide. Moreover, by means of STP (Straight Through Processing), SDS IREG enables international financial institutions and service providers (such as tax consultants) to cover multiple reporting obligations (CRS, FATCA, QI, Italian FTT) with a single application and minimum resources.

