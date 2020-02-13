Beyond your imagination: How to build a hospital in 10 days?

China Daily

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China Daily:

By Cao Zinan

Beyond your imagination How to build a hospital in 10 days?
In 10 days, a mobile hospital with over 1,000 beds was completed in Wuhan for novel coronavirus-infected patients
How did this miracle come to be?
First, a decision was made to replicate the SARS treatment model used in Beijing in 2003
In 78 minutes, the design of the Beijing hospital 17 years ago was completely recovered
which came up with a design plan within 24 hours and finalized drawings for construction within 60 hours
More than 260 workers from the State Grid worked around the clock
Access to 5G service was provided within 36 hours
A supermarket that allows payment without contact needed to be built within one day
And also needed a great deal of cables, cement, 5,931 toilets and faucets, 4,800 sets of steel components And 2,000 valves
100 managers, 500 construction workers were needed to decorate the wards in 3 days
Next is building the information system, which requires more than 2,000 computers and support staff on site
Professional equipment is indispensable 930 sets of UV disinfection lamps 2,000 electronic thermometers 700 finger pulse oximeters A great deal of medical service robots
All supplies were transported to Wuhan from all across China via green passenger offered by Chinese logistics giants
With all these efforts, Huoshenshan Hospital was completed in 10 days
Salute to China speed and united efforts by all these people
Huoshenshan Hospital, with an area of 33,900 square meters and a capacity of more than 1,000 beds, officially began treating novel coronavirus infected patients on Feb 4 – and it was built in merely 10 days.

The "China speed" once again impressed millions of foreigners. "God made the universe in seven days. I think God was Chinese," one of the internet users commented on Twitter.

But all of these miracles can't leave out the hardworking Chinese, who are always willing to devote their time and hard work in a crisis.

Follow us to see what it took to build Huoshenshan Hospital in 10 days.

