Beyond your imagination: How to build a hospital in 10 days?

Huoshenshan Hospital, with an area of 33,900 square meters and a capacity of more than 1,000 beds, officially began treating novel coronavirus infected patients on Feb 4 – and it was built in merely 10 days.

The "China speed" once again impressed millions of foreigners. "God made the universe in seven days. I think God was Chinese," one of the internet users commented on Twitter.

But all of these miracles can't leave out the hardworking Chinese, who are always willing to devote their time and hard work in a crisis.

Follow us to see what it took to build Huoshenshan Hospital in 10 days.

SOURCE China Daily