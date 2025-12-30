Documentary for UN anniversary chronicles China's efforts

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-episode documentary series produced by the China Daily Opinion Channel in 2025, including "The blue helmet promise", "The answers to climate change" and "The power of a good seed", highlights China's cooperation with the United Nations to address global challenges such as conflicts, climate change, and food insecurity. This series themed "A common cause: China's global contributions" marks the UN's 80th anniversary in 2025.

In "The blue helmet promise", Wu Feng and Yang Huanhuan, who served as UN military observers in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo respectively, share their experiences of displaying resilience and courage. Melissa Fleming, the UN under-secretary-general for global communications, emphasizes China's significant contributions to peacekeeping. The episode also depicts the strict training Chinese peacekeeping officers undergo at the College of International Studies, National University of Defense Technology.

"The answers to climate change" explores China's efforts in combating climate change. Beate Trankmann, UNDP resident representative in China, emphasizes that China's green sector has created jobs and driven growth, and that its "dual carbon" commitment significantly contributes to maintaining the 1.5 C threshold for global temperature rise. The documentary showcases various initiatives, including new technologies to protect heritage sites, the National Library of China's "natural cooling" system for ancient books, and Chinese scientists' climate change simulations on a "Super Earth" system.

The final episode, "The power of a good seed", addresses global food security challenges, focusing on China's hybrid rice technology, which offers solutions, especially for Africa. The episode features a Gambian farmer who traveled over 12,000 kilometers to pay tribute to Yuan Longping, the "father of hybrid rice", underscoring the strong connection between Chinese agricultural advancements and global food security. Carlos Aldeco, FAO representative in China, commends China's achievements in food production and security, while Zhao Bing, WFP representative in China, underscores the importance of rice for African food security and the development of its value chain. The great cause of Yuan Longping and his followers continues to safeguard global food security, encapsulated in the saying that "People are like seeds. One should strive to be a good seed."

From conflict zones to climate frontiers, and from African fields to UN offices, the documentary series features interviews with many individuals, including UN officials and experts. It captures China's tangible practice of multilateral cooperation, resonating with the UN's mission.