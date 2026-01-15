Global Governance Initiative: China's wisdom illuminating the future

News provided by

China Daily

15 Jan, 2026, 14:06 GMT

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: With global governance at a new crossroads, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative, advocating five core principles. Politicians and scholars from across the world have noted that this initiative directly addresses governance challenges of our time, forges a broad consensus, and illuminates the path forward for building a more just and equitable global governance system.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-bzP8Ia6B4 

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Global Governance Initiative: China's wisdom illuminating the future

Also from this source

Understand China in the new era: What Chinese modernization means for the world

Understand China in the new era: What Chinese modernization means for the world

A news report from China Daily: To understand China, it is essential to understand Chinese modernization — what it entails, why it matters, and what...

Documentary for UN anniversary chronicles China's efforts

A three-episode documentary series produced by the China Daily Opinion Channel in 2025, including "The blue helmet promise", "The answers to climate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics