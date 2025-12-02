The power of planning: Crafting the future, then and now

China Daily

02 Dec, 2025, 14:00 GMT

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From rowing across West Lake and exploring its museum to overlooking the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port and visiting trailblazing enterprises, China Daily journalist Erik Nilsson embarks on a journey to uncover the wisdom behind Zhejiang's Double-Eight Strategy.

Proposed in 2003 by Xi Jinping, then Party chief of Zhejiang province, the strategy charted a clear course for the province's development. For more than two decades, Zhejiang has stayed true to this blueprint — blending history with the future, and culture with industry — creating a vivid testament to solid work and leadership.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OuToC7ue-c

