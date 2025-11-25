BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From West Lake Park to China Southeast Auto City and Cangxia New Town, China Daily journalist Erik Nilsson traces Fuzhou's remarkable transformation — a journey shaped by a blueprint of vision and resolve.

In 1992, Xi Jinping, then Party secretary of Fuzhou, led the drafting of the "3820" strategic project, laying out a long-term plan to guide the city's growth over three, eight, and 20 years. Over three decades on, that vision has become a reality: Fuzhou has emerged as a dynamic, modern and international city.

The power of planning: How one blueprint built a modern metropolis

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzoyXrCZXjY