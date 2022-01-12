Beverage Processing Equipment Market worth $26.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic and Dairy), Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to grow from USD 20.4 billion in 2021 to USD 26.4 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The beverage processing equipment market has been growing in accordance with the advancement of the beverage industry. The effect of on-the-go lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for packaged beverages. The rise in consumer spending for fast-moving consumer goods such as soft drinks and beer has driven the market for beverage processing equipment.

The carbonation equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The beverage processing market is segmented, based on type, into brewery, filtration, carbonation, sugar dissolver, blenders & mixers, and heat exchanger. The carbonation equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Carbonated beverage processing equipment leads the market as a result of an increase in demand for flavored beverages like sodas and sparkling water; moreover, carbonation is also performed in some of the dairy beverages. These innovations drive the market for carbonators.

The alcoholic beverage segment is projected to account for the largest share in the beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.

The beverage processing equipment market is segmented, on the basis of beverage type into alcoholic, carbonated, non-carbonated, and dairy beverages. The alcoholic beverage segment is projected to be a leading segment in the beverage processing equipment market, in terms of value, due to the increasing consumption of alcohol in developing countries like China and India.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period. With an increased focus on health and wellness, there is a growing emphasis on beverages with lower fat and sugar, which has also increased the demand for functional beverages. China is globally the largest tea producing country, accounting for 43.2 percent of the world total with an output of 2.6 million tonnes in 2018. China retained its position as the top producer for tea in the world, besides being the largest consumer of tea as well with almost 40 percent of world consumption. In 2018, China was the second-largest exporter of tea, reaching 360.7 thousand tonnes. In the tea segment, ready-to-drink tea is gaining popularity owing to the fast-paced lifestyle in urban cities; jasmine and green tea being the most common.

Key Players:

The prominent players in this market include Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Krones Group (Germany), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), JBT Corporation (US), KHS GmbH (Germany), and Pentair (US).

