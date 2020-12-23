Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Below-Grade Waterproofing Market by Material Type (Polymers, Bitumen, Bentonite, Rubberized Asphalt, and Others), by Membrane Type (Sheet-based and Liquid-coated), by Position Type (Positive side, Blind side, and Negative side), by Application Type (Fluid-Applied, Fully Bonded, Self-Adhered, and Loose-Laid), by End-User Type (Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Public Infrastructure), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This report, from Stratview Research, on the below-grade waterproofing market, is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants till 2025. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for the below-grade waterproofing systems market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market: Highlights

Below-grade (below ground level) waterproofing is one of the key technologies used in the construction industry that is now becoming an essential step to protect a structure from water. It is performed with an aim to restrict the penetration of water through any below-grade structure. Below-grade waterproofing is performed through either a sheet-based membrane or liquid-coated membrane, depending upon the type of waterproofing material. High-density polyethylene (HDPE), thermoplastic olefin (TPO), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), bitumen (bituminous and modified bitumen, etc.), bentonite (such as sodium bentonite), and rubberized asphalt are some of the materials, which are extensively used in below-grade waterproofing market.

Below-grade waterproofing is widely used in the public infrastructure, commercial & residential buildings, in areas such such as basement, foundation, planters, tunnels, bridges, elevator pits, and drainage systems. The below-grade waterproofing market currently represents less than 20% share of the overall waterproofing market. The cost of waterproofing a structure amounts to less than 1% of the total construction cost and saves an equivalent amount or more in future repair and maintenance cost over the service life of the structure.

The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted several industries across the world with the construction industry proving to be one of its biggest victims. Stringent measures taken by the local authorities and governments of several countries, such as lockdown in major economies, to control the spread of the pandemic had not only paused the construction industry growth; but also caused supply chain disruptions.

The World Economic Outlook by IMF in April 2020 suggests that there could be possible cumulative loss of US$ 9 trillion to the global GDP from 2020 to 2021, with a decline of -3% in real GDP in 2020. IMF further states that the impact of the great lockdown to be worse than the downturn in world economic growth during the great recession in 2009. Stratview estimates suggest that the construction industry will log a quick recovery from 2021 onwards, following similar trendlines registered during previous downturns, which, in turn, give the breath to the industry stakeholders with long-term favorable opportunities.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings coupled with an expected increase in the organic growth of construction industry once the aftermath of pandemic ends, asserts positive comeback in the demand for below-grade waterproofing, taking the global market to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2025, offering good growth opportunities for the market participants as well as investors in the long run.

The below-grade waterproofing market is firstly segmented based on the material type as polymers, bitumen, bentonite, rubberized asphalt, and others. The polymer segment is expected to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. From 2021 onwards, the segment is likely to recover at the fastest pace till 2025. High synthetic polymer production to support rising population and urbanization, introduction of high-performance below-grade waterproofing system and a gradual shift from bitumen to synthetic polymers are the major growth drivers of the segment over the long run.

Based on the membrane type, sheet-based membrane is expected to remain the larger type in the below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period. Increasing usage of breathable waterproofing membranes and environmentally safe products would remain the major factors for the higher growth of sheet-based below-grade waterproofing membranes in the long run.

Based on the end-user type, commercial building is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. The expected increase in construction activities of high-rise buildings coupled with the increasing preference of waterproofing systems in foundations and basements are the major growth drivers of the market in the commercial building segment. The residential, as well as public infrastructure segments, are also expected to create sizeable opportunities during the same period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the least decline in the demand for below-grade waterproofing. The region is also likely to remain the largest below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period and log the fastest recovery during the same period. The expected increase in investment in the construction sector post-pandemic, along with continued growth in the construction and infrastructure sector in emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, will drive the demand for the below-grade waterproofing in the region in the long run.

North America and Europe, other major markets, experienced a hefty decline in the demand for below-grade waterproofing in 2020. The North American market is anticipated to recover at the least pace compared to other regions. In Europe, Germany, France, and the UK are the major markets for below-grade waterproofing, facing a significant decline in the demand in 2020; with the UK expected to suffer the biggest decline in the European as well as the global market in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Major below-grade waterproofing system manufacturers are GCP Applied Technologies, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., BASF SE, Mineral Technologies Inc., Soprema Group, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Canlon Building Materials Co., Ltd., Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., ltd., and Henry Company. Developing high-performance below-grade waterproofing systems, expanding geographically, and executing mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global below-grade waterproofing market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

The global below-grade waterproofing market is segmented into the following categories:

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, by Material Type

Polymers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bitumen (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bentonite (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Rubberized Asphalt (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Materials (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, by Membrane Type

Sheet-based membrane (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Liquid-coated membrane (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, by Position Type

Positive Side (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Negative Side (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Blind Side (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, by Application Type

Fluid-Applied Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Fully Bonded Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Self-Adhered Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Loose-Laid Waterproofing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, by End-User Type

Commercial Building (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Residential Building (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Public Infrastructure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

