Bedsure Unveils Cosy Deals on Fan-Favourite Blankets for October Amazon Prime Day

The viral Amazon bedding brand is offering major d iscounts on blankets to prepare for the Autumn season

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the seasons shift and temperatures drop, Bedsure, a leading online bedding brand is helping shoppers embrace the chill with deep discounts on its most beloved blankets, just in time for Amazon's October 7-8 Prime Day. Whether you're layering up for spooky season movie nights or getting a head start on Christmas shopping, Bedsure's comfort-forward designs deliver warmth, style, and unbeatable value.

Amazon Prime Day highlights include:

Bedsure GentleSoft® Heated Blanket - 20% off . Engineered for ultimate comfort, this blanket combines Bedsure's signature softness with on-demand, customisable warmth and premium safety. Perfect for gifting. New discounted price from £38.39.

All deals will be available exclusively on Amazon during Prime Day on the 7th-8th October. As the crisp Autumn air rolls in, Bedsure's cosy essentials, backed by thousands of 5-star reviews and a reputation for quality and comfort, are the perfect choice for anyone looking to get a great night's rest. For more information about Bedsure's Prime Day deals, visit HERE.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged. For more information, the Bedsure Amazon shop . Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome