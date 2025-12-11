Bedsure Offers Last-Minute Christmas Deals with Major Savings on Amazon Bestsellers

LONDON and HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas fast approaching, Bedsure, the viral online bedding brand, is helping last-minute shoppers with a cosy selection of festive deals, available exclusively on Amazon UK from 9 to 22 December 2025. From ultra-soft fleece throws to heated blankets and wearable sherpa hoodies, these snug bestsellers come with fast, reliable delivery, offering affordable, gift-ready comfort for anyone still shopping for loved ones or preparing their home for the festivities.

Best last-minute Christmas Amazon deals include:

Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw - 32% off - This viral Amazon number-one bestseller and Good Housekeeping Institute Approved 2025, has passed 74 safety tests, and includes an 8-hour auto-shutoff. Costing just 3p an hour to run - compared to 80p for a 2000W heater. New prices start at £32.99. Shop Now

Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket For Couch - 33% off - This beautiful double-sided blanket has all features of the original Sherpa Fleece Blanket but has a tufted cable pattern for a glamourous look. It is OEKO‑TEX-certified for safe, high-quality materials. New prices start at £17.03. Shop Now

Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket - 37% off - This irresistibly soft blanket is the winner of the Good Housekeeping's 2025 Best Bedding Award and is OEKO‑TEX-certified for safety and quality. Perfect for your sofa or a cosy night's sleep. New prices start at £8.17. Shop Now

Bedsure GentleSoft ® Fleece Throw Blanket - 27% off - This bestseller redefines what a blanket can and should be. With OEKOTEX-certified skin-friendly comfort, it's the perfect balance of soft, smooth and resilient ‑ making it magical to sink into after a long, hard day. New prices start at £12.79. Shop Now

Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie - 36% off - perfect for all ages, this oversized sherpa-lined hoodie blends comfort, practicality and OEKO‑TEX-certified safety, ideal for chilly mornings, movie marathons, or working from home. Over 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and is the number one Best Seller in wearable blankets. New prices start at £15.19. Shop Now

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 75 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged. For more information, please visit the Bedsure Amazon shop. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.