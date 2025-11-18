Bedsure Offers Premium Discounts on its Cosy Blankets and Bedding for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online bedding brand is kicking off this holiday season with deep discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM). Shoppers can save up to 50% on its cosy collection of blankets and bedding.

Amazon BFCM deal highlights include:

Bedsure Electric Blanket - 32% off. This viral number one bestseller on Amazon and the only electric blanket recommended by pediatricians, has passed 74 safety tests and includes an 8-hour auto shut-off. Costing just 3p an hour to run- compared to 80p for a 2000W heater. New prices start at £32.60.

Bedsure GentleSoft® Fleece Throw Blanket- 50% off – redefines what a blanket can and should be. It's the perfect balance of softness, smoothness, and resilience that makes it magical to sink into after a long, hard day. New prices start at £7.99.

Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket- 50% off - winner of the Good Housekeeping's 2025 Best Bedding Award, this blanket is irresistibly soft comfort for your sofa or a bed blanket for a cosy night's sleep. New prices start at £6.49.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket - 28% off - a double-sided blanket is designed with velvety flannel on the top and extremely soft Sherpa on the reverse side. With over 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon UK. New prices start at £19.51.

Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket For Couch - 25% off - is a double-sided blanket with all the features of the original Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket but with the extra tufted cable pattern for a glamourous look. New prices start at £17.99.

All deals are available exclusively on Amazon and from 20th November to 1st December. For more information about Bedsure's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, visit the Bedsure Amazon Shop.

