Beatbot Introduces AquaSense X at CES 2026, Honored as a CES Innovation Awards Recipient

A next-generation intelligent pool care system that combines AI-powered cleaning with automated post-cleaning maintenance

BERLIN, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in smart pool robotics, today unveiled the Beatbot AquaSense X ecosystem, a next-generation intelligent pool care system. Consisting of the Beatbot AquaSense X AI Robotic Pool Cleaner and the Beatbot AstroRinse Cleaning Station, the system blends high-performance autonomous cleaning with built-in post-cleaning maintenance, making modern pool care easier, cleaner, and more seamless than ever before.

Intelligent Cleaning with Real-World Awareness

Beatbot Introduces AquaSense X at CES 2026

The Beatbot AquaSense X robot is powered by Beatbot AI 2.0 and the latest HybridSense™ AI Vision system, which doubles the number of debris types recognized from 20 to 40 and expands detection coverage from the pool floor to both the floor and the water surface. By combining camera-based imaging with infrared and ultrasonic sensing, the system identifies debris more accurately, adapts its cleaning patterns, and optimizes coverage across floors, walls, the waterline, and even the water surface.

The robot also uses dual bottom ultrasonic sensors to help identify steps, edges, and shallow platforms, allowing it to navigate varying depths more confidently and maintain consistent cleaning performance across areas such as tanning ledges and shallow zones.

The Beatbot AquaSense X robot also supports hands-free voice control when outside the pool or floating on the water surface, with integration for Google Home, Alexa, and Siri. Users can start cleaning cycles, check battery status, enable the child lock, and receive voice alerts when cleaning is finished, adding a new level of convenience to pool care.

Post-Cleaning Maintenance, Simplified

The AstroRinse cleaning station introduces the world's first fully automatic filter-cleaning system for robotic pool cleaners. After each cleaning cycle, users simply place the Beatbot AquaSense X robot onto the Station, which then takes care of everything, from rinsing the internal filter, emptying the debris tank, and recharging the robot.

Once docked, the station activates a high-pressure rotating backflush that clears the filter and directs debris straight into a sealed waste bin. In just 3 minutes, the filter is completely cleaned and ready for the next run without any manual maintenance required.

The station's large 22-liter capacity can hold up to two full cleaning cycles per week for as long as two months without needing to empty or replace the disposable dust bag, keeping debris neatly contained and minimizing mess.

"Customers have consistently told us that maintaining the robot after cleaning was still a major pain point," said Siler Wang, Founder and CEO of Beatbot. "With the Beatbot AquaSense X Ecosystem, we set out to eliminate that burden, making both pool cleaning and robot maintenance smarter, cleaner, and truly effortless for the user."

Recognized at CES for Industry-Leading Innovation

The Beatbot AquaSense X ecosystem has been named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Home Appliances category, highlighting its advanced use of AI, intelligent design, and user-focused experience. The recognition reflects Beatbot's continued commitment to bridging high-end robotic engineering with everyday usability.

Beyond transforming home pool care with AquaSense X, Beatbot is expanding its work in aquatic robotics to support environmental monitoring and water-quality research.

Advancements in Beatbot's Aquatic RoboTurtle

Building on its strong debut at CES 2025, Beatbot's aquatic RoboTurtle has undergone significant upgrades since last year's static prototype. The latest iteration now features a dual-camera Intelligent Robot Perception System and a new multi-arm drive architecture, enabling the robot to actively perceive its surroundings, track specific targets, and interpret select hand gestures to respond accordingly.

Designed to move through water with lifelike realism, RoboTurtle can now navigate aquatic environments much like a real sea turtle, using its cameras and onboard sensors for obstacle avoidance and directional adjustment. Its head and limbs support flexible, multi-angle movement, mimicking natural turtle behavior, marking a meaningful step forward in Beatbot's exploration of robotics for marine research and environmental applications beyond the residential pool.

Availability and Pricing

The AquaSense X Ecosystem will be available on January 5, 2026, with an MSRP of €4,250. The first 200 customers can join a limited preorder program with a €250 deposit to secure exclusive, time-limited benefits.

Additionally, both the Aquatic RoboTurtle and the AquaSense X ecosystem will be showcased at CES 2026, alongside the debut of Beatbot's upgraded brand image, at Beatbot's booth in Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #53852.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is one of the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brands worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation, it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life. Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 500 patents (granted and pending) and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854162/Beatbot_Introduces_AquaSense_X_at_CES_2026.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854174/Beatbot_logo.jpg