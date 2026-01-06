A high-performance robotic cleaner combining advanced surface-skimming with 360-degree pool cleaning and easy retrieval

BERLIN, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in smart pool robotics, today announced the Beatbot Sora 70, the first model in the Beatbot Sora Series, a product line built to deliver dependable everyday pool care through strong hardware performance and all-round value.

Beatbot Launches Sora 70: Full Coverage, Innovative Skimming, Zero Hassle

"Beatbot Sora 70 is designed for pool owners who want serious performance with zero fuss," said Siler Wang, the CEO and founder of Beatbot. "It reaches every part of the pool, including the water surface and shallow ledges that most robots can't handle. The Beatbot Sora Series expands our lineup with a focus on dependable, streamlined pool cleaning, delivering strong performance without unnecessary complexity."

Advanced Engineering for Complete Pool Coverage

The Beatbot Sora 70 introduces JetPulse™ Water Surface Cleaning, a dual-flow jet system that uses converging and outward-extending water jets to actively guide floating debris toward the suction inlet. This dramatically improves skimming performance and enables the Beatbot Sora 70 to remove insects, pollen, and surface debris before they sink.

The robot's HydroBalance™ Structure features a centre-mounted pump supported by Beatbot's self-developed high-efficiency water pump, generating 6800 GPH of suction power strong enough to lift fine sand, whole leaves, and stubborn algae. The HydroBalance™ design also ensures even weight distribution, allowing the robot to move more agilely across all major zones. As a result, Beatbot Sora 70 can clean the entire pool in a single cycle, including shallow platforms and ledges as low as 8 inches, eliminating algae-prone dead spots typically left untouched by traditional manual cleaners.

For extended cleaning sessions, the Beatbot Sora 70 is equipped with an oversized 6-litre debris tank capable of holding up to 800 leaves, roughly twice the capacity of normal cleaners. The optional 3-micron ultra-fine filter provides enhanced particle capture for crystal-clear water.

Easy Retrieval and Extended Runtime

The Beatbot Sora 70 features Smart Surface Parking, an industry-first floating system inspired by submarine buoyancy engineering. A set of four internal floating chambers adjusts buoyancy by drawing in air and expelling water, allowing the robot to rise smoothly to the surface once cleaning is complete. When the pool robot reaches the top, the SmartDrain™ system releases remaining internal water, making the unit lighter and easier to retrieve without strain or mess.

Powering the system is a 10,000 mAh battery that provides up to 5 hours of floor cleaning or 7 hours of water-surface cleaning, enabling uninterrupted operation for pools up to 3,230 sq ft on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Beatbot Sora 70 Robotic Pool Cleaner will be available in Spring 2026 on Beatbot.com and Amazon.com. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is one of the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brands worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation,it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life. Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 500 patents (granted and pending) and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com

