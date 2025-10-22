BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, continues its award-winning streak with the announcement that its iSkim Ultra and AquaSense 2 Ultra have received the 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award. The AquaSense 2 series further demonstrated its design pedigree with an IDEA finalist.

Beatbot's Innovative Pool Robots Secure Prestigious 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award and IDEA Finalist

With these honors, Beatbot has now been recognized by all four major international design institutions in a single year. This unprecedented showing underscores the company's unique ability to deliver a perfect synthesis of award-winning aesthetics and intelligent, high-performance robotics.

Award-Winning Design & Intelligent Performance

The award-winning products are celebrated for their intelligent functionality and user-centric design:

AquaSense Series (AquaSense 2, 2 Pro, 2 Ultra): This series of intelligent pool robots uses dual ultrasonic sensors for precise mapping to adapt cleaning based on pool size and shape. The forward-leaning design reduces visual volume and water resistance while improving maneuverability and adhesion. As the first in the industry to use automotive-grade IMR coating—technology found in high-end cars—the robots offer exceptional durability, making them UV-resistant, heat-resistant, and tough enough to withstand the different conditions, all while maintaining a sleek and modern look by the poolside. The series offers a comprehensive cleaning solution, from efficient floor cleaning to the Pro and Ultra models' advanced features like automatic float-and-sink for complete wall and water surface coverage and integrated reagent modules for water quality maintenance.





iSkim Ultra: This dedicated surface cleaner is engineered for maximum efficiency and runtime. Its integrated solar panels harness the sun's energy to significantly extend operational hours, ensuring continuous skimming of debris like leaves and pollen before they sink. This sustainable design, combined with a compact and intuitive form factor, makes it an effortless and powerful addition to any pool care routine.

A Legacy of Recognized Innovation

These latest honors build upon Beatbot's remarkable success in 2025, having previously secured the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, A' Design Award, and Muse Design Award. This sweep of the world's most respected design competitions highlights Beatbot's commitment to fusing advanced technology with thoughtful, elegant design.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (60% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 300+ patents (170+ for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance. From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools—elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802659/Beatbot_s_Innovative_Pool_Robots_Secure_Prestigious_2025_GOOD_DESIGN_Award_and_IDEA_Finalist.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg