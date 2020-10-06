Beat Invests In A Greener Future: The First And Largest Private All Electric Fleet In LATAM

Beat has an ongoing commitment to grow and evolve with the sole purpose of constantly offering new services and solutions based on customer needs. The company is now gazing into the future, taking the next step into providing new possibilities to a constantly changing world, making this launch the most relevant one yet.

Shaping the future

With Beat Tesla service, Beat reinforces its commitment to sustainable mobility and enhances its goal to meet current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own. The new innovative service offers all tech-savvy early adopters and all passengers that don't want to compromise luxury and comfort, a premium solution to navigate through their everyday transportation needs.

Beat Tesla drivers have been properly trained to ensure a unique customer experience from pick up to drop off. The real-time monitoring of every ride utilizing the car's cameras to record exterior and interior footage ensures a flawless, safe and stress-free riding experience.

"What does the future of mobility hold in the store for us? We believe that transportation in the modern cities should get electrified, building a more sustainable environment and supporting the fight against climate change. Technology can and should be used in order to upgrade our everyday life. A greener future is upon us and we do our part starting today by introducing a service consisting exclusively of Tesla electric cars. We reaffirm our commitment to a more sustainable future that has become a core element of our corporate strategy," says Sanja Ilic, Chief Operations Officer at Beat.

Beat Tesla, which will be available in key districts of Mexico City, is the experience that all visionaries want to encounter. This is a service for technophiles that want to enjoy noise-free, fun rides with the in-car entertainment system. A safe, stress-free experience offering the luxury of enjoying the ride and making the most of your time while going from A to B by answering emails, joining a conference call and staying connected at all times.

"We want to be able to offer a complete array of options and services that best suit individuals' needs. We want passengers to be able to choose how they arrive at their destination choosing between our core service or Beat Tesla. This reinforces our commitment to providing transportation options for all passengers' needs while using all the technological arrows in our quiver", said Mauricio López, General Manager at Beat Mexico.

Start by simply downloading the app from your iOs or Android device. Create a personal account, request your Beat Tesla and ride away to a greener future, one ride at a time.

About Beat

Beat creates a new ride experience by connecting thousands of passengers with nearby available drivers in real-time. Through the app, you can request a driver 24/7. Beat is more than an app that takes you from A to B. We exist to build technology for a better urban life, to become part of people's life by making transportation in the city more affordable, efficient and safe, while providing economic opportunities to anyone. The company was founded in 2011 and is part of the FREE NOW group, the ride-hailing joint venture of BMW and Daimler. Beat is currently available in Greece, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, with plans to expand to more cities in Latin America, and has a Tech Innovation and Engineering Hub in The Netherlands.

For more information, please visit thebeat.co .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307883/Beat_Tesla_Service.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785062/Beat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Beat