Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $36.94 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery manufacturing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 15.63 billion in 2025 to USD 36.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the battery manufacturing sector is fueled by the electrification of transportation, renewable energy storage, and significant investments in battery production infrastructure. Manufacturers are adopting automated and AI-integrated systems to enhance precision and efficiency in electrode processing and cell assembly. The rising demand for high-capacity and cost-effective batteries is pushing equipment suppliers to create energy-efficient, scalable solutions for gigafactories. Meanwhile, the integration of data analytics and robotics improves production flexibility and quality monitoring. With ongoing government incentives and collaboration between battery producers and automation providers, the battery manufacturing equipment market is essential for advancing global electrification and sustainable industrial systems.

Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 15.63 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 36.94 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Machine Type, Battery Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Keeping pace with rapid technological shifts Key Market Opportunities Renewable energy integration fuels demand for advanced equipment Key Market Drivers Rising EV adoption drives demand for next-gen manufacturing technologies

LFP battery segment to hold the largest share in the battery manufacturing equipment market

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global battery manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period, driven by its increasing adoption in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and industrial applications. LFP batteries are preferred for their long cycle life, thermal stability, safety, and cost efficiency, making them an attractive choice for manufacturers seeking to reduce their reliance on high-cost materials, such as nickel and cobalt. This growing demand is encouraging significant investments in automated coating, electrode processing, formation, and testing equipment specifically designed for LFP battery production. The expansion of gigafactories across China, India, and Europe, coupled with rising demand for affordable and sustainable energy solutions, is further accelerating the deployment of equipment for LFP manufacturing. As automakers and energy companies prioritize safer, cost-effective, and high-performance batteries, the LFP segment is expected to remain a key driver of growth in the global battery manufacturing equipment market.

Renewable energy segment to hold a significant share of the battery manufacturing equipment market

The renewable energy segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global battery manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period, supported by the growing integration of energy storage systems with solar and wind power generation. As countries accelerate the shift toward clean and sustainable energy, the need for large-scale battery storage to stabilize grid operations and ensure a continuous power supply is driving demand for advanced manufacturing equipment. Battery producers are investing in automated and precision-engineered systems for electrode coating, cell assembly, and formation to enhance energy density, improve production efficiency, and reduce overall costs. Governments across major economies are providing strong policy and financial support for renewable energy storage projects, thereby further boosting the adoption of equipment. With increasing deployment of utility-scale energy storage facilities and the expansion of smart grid infrastructure, the renewable energy segment is poised to emerge as a key contributor to the growth of the global battery manufacturing equipment market.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share in the battery manufacturing equipment market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the global battery manufacturing equipment industry during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of electric vehicle production, increasing investments in energy storage systems, and the strong presence of leading battery and equipment manufacturers. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea dominate global battery production, supported by well-established supply chains, government incentives, and technological expertise in automation and precision engineering. The region continues to witness large-scale gigafactory developments and growing adoption of AI-integrated, energy-efficient equipment to meet rising domestic and export demand. Additionally, supportive policies promoting the adoption of clean energy and local manufacturing are encouraging greater investments in advanced production technologies. With its robust industrial base, cost competitiveness, and expanding renewable energy ecosystem, the Asia Pacific region remains the global hub for battery manufacturing innovation and equipment deployment, accounting for a substantial portion of the overall market share.

Major companies operating in the battery manufacturing equipment companies include Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Dürr Group (Germany), Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), ANDRITZ Schuler GmbH (Germany), and Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

