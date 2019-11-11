Battery Management System Market Worth $12.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Battery Management System Market by Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Advanced Lead-acid), Topology (Centralized, Modular, Distributed), Type, Application (Automotive, UPS, Telecommunications, Renewable Energy Systems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Battery Management System Market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2019 to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.5%. The battery management system market is likely to exhibit lucrative growth potential during the forecast period. The growth of this market is expected to be driven by the growing trend of electric vehicles, increasing requirement of battery monitoring in renewable energy systems, and need for effective electric grid management. The market also has several opportunities that can be explored by existing and entry-level companies to expand businesses.

Lithium-ion battery type segment held largest share of battery management system market in 2018

The battery management system market, based on battery type, is led by the lithium-ion battery segment (in terms of size). Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in various industrial applications, such as automotive, medical devices, and UPS owing to their high energy and power density, lightweight, and low standby losses. Lithium-ion batteries with high energy density require battery management systems to ensure their efficient operation in electric vehicles, portable devices, renewable energy systems, and so on. Moreover, the reduced cost of lithium-ion batteries and the high adoption of these batteries in applications such as electric vehicles, UPS, and renewable energy systems are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The market for automotive application held largest market share in 2018

Battery management system for application in the automotive space accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. Battery management systems are mainly used for electric vehicles, e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles. Batteries that are integrated in these vehicles are usually of medium or high-power density, requiring the assistance of a battery management system for optimal utilization. With rapid innovations in the automotive space, the usefulness and significance of BMS are also expected to increase—in turn, further driving the market for BMS in the near future.

APAC to exhibit the largest market size during forecast period

The battery management system market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. South Korea, China, and Japan are among the largest exporters of electric vehicles globally. Leading players contributing to the growth of the region are JAC Motors (China), BYD Co. Ltd. (China), BAIC Group (China), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), Nissan Motor Company Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), and Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan), among others. In addition, recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging countries have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs in the region, which increases the adoption for UPS to be used as a back-up energy source. These factors contribute to the high growth of the battery management system market in APAC.

Leclanche (Switzerland), Lithium Balance (Denmark), Nuvation Engineering (US), Eberspaecher Vecture (Canada), Storage Battery Systems (US), and Johnson Matthey (UK), among others, are the major players operating in the battery management system market.

