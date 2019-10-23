Batter & Breader Premixes Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & Flakes and Flour & Starch), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Batter & Breader Premixes Market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025, from USD 2.2 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the hazards of chemical fertilizers among consumers, soil degradation, nitrate emissions, along with government initiatives, are projected to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

The adhesion batter type segment is estimated to dominate the batter premixes market due to the increasing acceptance of them among QSRs

Adhesion batters are used for several applications, such as vegetables, meat, and seafood, especially for fish and chicken products. Red meat, chicken, turkey, and shrimp nuggets are in high demand and are being offered by almost every food chain in North American and European countries. This factor is propelling the demand for adhesion batter as a thick coating for final products.

A majority of food chains and cafes in the US are incorporating such products, and the major food chains are adding new ones to their existing menu. A key factor driving the growing popularity of these meat products is that they are fried, crunchy, and easy to make; this is achieved using a combination of adhesion batters and breaders.

The demand for battered chicken products to remain high during the forecast period within the global batter & breader premixes market

The market for batter premixes in the chicken segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income among the increasing middle-class population of Asia Pacific is facilitating more expenditure on the premium, highly-priced, fried chicken, and meat products. Hence, the growing demand for meat & seafood products in the region is expected to fuel the growth of food coating ingredients for this application.

The crumbs & flakes segment is estimated to dominate the breader premixes market due to increasing acceptance of dry breadcrumbs

Dry breadcrumbs are made from dry bread, which has been baked or toasted, to remove the remaining moisture. They have a sandy or even powdery texture. Breadcrumbs are produced easily by crushing slices of bread in a food processor using a steel blade to make coarse crumbs, or a grating blade to make fine crumbs. Due to this, they are used in several types of fish, chicken, and pork applications to add a crust and a firmer coating to them. Fish fingers, mini fillets, goujons, chicken nuggets, and pork escalope are some of the common applications where dry breadcrumbs are used widely. Thus, this factor is propelling market growth.

The meat application segment is estimated to dominate the breader premixes market due to the increasing consumption of processed meat products

The meat segment is projected to dominate the global breader premixes market during the forecast period. This is due to the high consumption of breaders with chicken, beef, and pork products, as they complement each other and enhance the taste, visual appeal, and crispiness of the final product. Moreover, the continually growing chicken consumption across the world and an increase in demand for easy-to-prepare chicken-based products, such as chicken nuggets and chicken fries, have been driving the growth of this segment for the past few years.

With the increasing demand for fast-food centers, North America is estimated to dominate the batter & breader premixes market in 2019

The changing lifestyle and increasing buying power among consumers have increased the demand for batter & breader premixes. The growth of the region is owing to the increasing fast-food centers in North America and the rising acceptance of convenience foods among consumers due to the hectic lifestyle. The inclination of the millennial population toward ready-to-eat foods drives the North American processed food market, which, in turn, is driving the demand for global batter & breader premixes market.

In recent years, the rise in imports of breaded seafood products has also been seen in the US. This factor is also expected to propel the market growth. Major companies of this region, such as Cargill (US) and ADM (US), are highly focusing on innovations to provide better products to their customers.

This report includes a study of the development strategies of the leading companies. The scope of the batter & breader premixes market report consists of a detailed study of manufacturers such as Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands), and House-Autry Mills (US).

