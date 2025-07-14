Backing Bravery: Bivial AG Sponsors Swiss Atlantic Sailor

ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Alicia de Pfyffer, a Swiss offshore sailor and rising talent in the international sailing world, as she prepares to take on the legendary Mini Transat 2025, a solo transatlantic race spanning over 4,000 nautical miles.

Backing Bravery: Bivial Sponsors Swiss Atlantic Sailor

Alicia de Pfyffer is among the few women daring enough to compete in this extreme offshore challenge, which allows no external communication or assistance. The Mini Transat starts in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, and finishes in Guadeloupe, with a stop in La Palma (Canary Islands). Navigating the Atlantic solo aboard a 6.5-meter racing sailboat, Alicia brings not only her sailing prowess but a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and empowerment.

"Bivial is thrilled to support Alicia on her extraordinary journey," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial. "Her spirit of innovation, courage, and commitment to pushing boundaries resonates deeply with our company's values. We believe her story will inspire not just sailing fans but all those who believe in the power of determination and hard work."

Alicia de Pfyffer added:

"I am incredibly grateful to have Bivial backing this project. It's more than just a race, it's a message about what we can achieve when we commit fully to our dreams."

This partnership marks an exciting chapter not only in Alicia's sailing career but also in Bivial's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

Follow Alicia's journey at www.offshoresailingprojects.com and on Instagram at @aliciadepfyffer .

For more information about Bivial AG, visit bivial.ch .

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

Contact: marketing@bivial.ch, +41 41 552 0093

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730172/Bivial_Sponsors_Swiss_Atlantic_Sailor.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584116/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg