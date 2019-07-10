Baby Foods and Formula Market to Grow Based on Increasing Need for Portable & Convenient Nutrition of Infants| Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Baby Foods and Formula Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increasing parents' concerns regarding health & nutritional requirements of babies. Baby Foods and Formula is the manufactured food for below one year infants. Baby Foods and Formula is normally prepared for cup-feeding or bottle feeding in the form of liquid or powder (with or without water). The common infant formula include pure cow's milk, casein and whey as a source of protein, combination of vegetable oils for fats, lactose for carbohydrates, and others. Some infant foods replace cow's milk with soybean as a source of protein.

The reasons for the growth of Baby Foods and Formula Market are rise in spending power of consumers, growth in economies, consumer's willingness for buying the product, and growing focus of manufacturers on expanding product portfolio. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting strategies for expanding customer base through product differentiation. Moreover, increasing investment for research and development for improving the existing products, growing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of baby foods and formula are driving market. However, importance of breastfeeding through government initiatives and home-made infant food is hampering the market.

Manufacturers adopting innovative strategies for creating awareness in developing regions is trending in the market. Additionally, growing population of working women and increasing need for portable and convenient nutrition of infants is also propelling the market growth.

Baby Foods and Formula Market is categorized on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and geography. On the basis of type, this market is divided into dried baby food, milk formula, RTE foods, and prepared baby food.

Based on distribution channel, Baby Foods and Formula Market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets and chemists and pharmacies. Hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is predicted to lead the market due to better convenience and choice options for customers. Further, chemists and pharmacies segment also leads the market.

In terms of application, Baby Foods and Formula Market is split into 0-1 Year-old baby, 1-3 year-old baby, and 3-6 year-old baby.

Geographically, Baby Foods and Formula Market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market in the coming years due to rise in birth rate and growing awareness of quality baby foods. North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the market in future.

The prominent players in Baby Foods and Formula Market are Arla Foods, Amara Baby Food, Danone, HiPP, Abbott Nutrition, Kraft Heinz, Beingmate, MJN, Nestle, Green Monkey, Ella's Kitchen Group, Friso, Morinaga, Baby Gourmet, Healthy Sprouts Foods, Hero Group, Meiji, Beingmate Group Co., Ltd., Milupa Nutricia GmbH, AMUL, Dana Dairy Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., Nurture Inc., Bellamy's Organic, Balactan Nutrition, and Biostime Inc.

