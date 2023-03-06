Award-winning UK school launches innovative IB Diploma College in Singapore for aspiring leaders and changemakers

Westbourne College Singapore is part of the world's first global network of academically elite IBDP schools, with students ranking in top 1% globally

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to prepare leaders of the future for the careers of the future within the fields of business, entrepreneurship and STEM, the Westbourne brand of award-winning academic excellence launches in Singapore this April.

Westbourne College Singapore launches this April (PRNewsfoto/Westbourne College Singapore)

This follows the first cohort success of Westbourne College Sydney, which shot straight to 1st in Australia for the highest proportion of 44+ IBDP Point grades. Westbourne's rapidly expanding network of global IB Diploma colleges aims to rank in the top 3 colleges in each of its markets within three years of operations, establishing a worldwide reputation for a groundbreaking STEM and innovation-led, IB-only, co-ed, future-focused model.

Built on foundations of 127 years of academic excellence, Westbourne School UK has led the UK leagues tables for over 5 years in a row, and was named IB School of the Year in 2019 by the Sunday Times.

Westbourne College Singapore boasts a formidable leadership and teaching team, who will lead students, aged 15-18, in small group teaching similar to university-style tutorials, ensuring a highly personalised approach.

Founding Principal, Mr Stephen Keegan, said:

"This is an exciting time in Westbourne's evolution, where we have a unique opportunity to build on our reputation for providing a world-class education for ambitious young learners, supported by the latest in technology and innovation, with unmatched global learning links."

Westbourne has a longstanding reputation for outstanding student outcomes at IGCSE and in the IBDP. 90% of UK graduates secure Russell Group university places or international equivalents, including Oxbridge and Ivy League.

Mr Keegan continued:

"We offer a future-ready approach, leveraged by exceptional relationships with universities globally, as well as with world-leading business school INSEAD."

"Combined with cutting-edge technology and STEM excellence, and you have a powerful offering that produces university-ready young people poised to make their mark in leading global industries. We provide the bridge to university and a successful career."

Westbourne College Singapore students benefit from access to world-leading thinkers and global exchange trips. The College will offer the 1-year IGCSE, 2-year IBDP and an innovative 12-week academic booster programme, PreIB. Students are supported to pursue leadership roles, in STEM & business, globally.

