Award-Winning Historical Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for December

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Lee recognizes that "writing historical fiction is among the most difficult literary challenges." "If approached correctly", however, "it can be both rewarding and enlightening". Essential to success in his view is "research, research, research". In Evy Journey's novel The Golden Manuscripts, she "expertly blends well-crafted romance and high-stakes adventure". The Self-Publishing Review commends her meticulous approach, noting that she "spares no detail, from theft and provenance to forgers and the cutthroat world of high-art collecting. The level of research... is impressive. The book was awarded a silver medal in the Global Book Awards and was a finalist in both the International Book Awards and the Self-Publishing Review Awards.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Author and illustrator Jeff Mack remembers going "to the library with my grandmother, usually on the weekends, and we would come home with a whole stack of books — lots of books about Dracula and Frankenstein and the mummy. And I would sit and practice drawing the monsters that I saw in those books." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Golden Manuscripts (Book Six of the Between Two Worlds series) by Evy Journey ISBN: 978-0996247498

Laughing Is Forever by Jason Stocks ISBN: 978-1962987103

Humor & Satire

Saint Richard Parker by Merlin Franco ISBN: 979-8223473961

Children's

Camilla Learns To Shine by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis ISBN: 978-1637353219

The Story of Someone by Beau Bernstein ISBN: 978-1662912221

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Beyond the Dream: from the king of pipeline to a life of serving and inspiring others by Joey Buran ISBN: 978-1956897449

I'd Rather Be Dead than Deaf: a young woman's journey with liver cancer by E. Adrienne Wilson ISBN: 979-8989552405

Business

Awakening by Areva Martin ISBN: 978-1637351253

Business As UnUsual by Rick Yvanovich ISBN: 978-1637352335

From Rebel to Radical Innovator: leading the transformation through circularity by Albin Kaelin ISBN: 978-1637352847

Invest and Grow Rich: achieve financial independence with $500 a month by Sanjay Jaybhay ISBN: 978-1943386659

Lead and Grow Rich: the way to forge success through your future self by Jon Nicholson ISBN: 978-1637351284

Leadership DNA: shaping a thriving business culture by Alinka Rutkowska, Deepak Bhootra, Brandon C. Blewett et al. ASIN: B0CZG4GNFJ

The Revenue Catalyst: mastering the art of sales by Geoffrey M. Reid ISBN: 978-1637352793

Stifled: where good leaders go wrong by James G. Wetrich ISBN: 978-1637350386

The Strategy Handbook: the secret sauce to daily business success by Jeroen Kraaijenbrink ISBN: 978-1637351116

Why Brave Women Win by Jill Bausch ISBN: 978-1637351529

Self-Help

Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079

"I'm a British fantasy author and so have no way to connect to American libraries," says LibraryBub author Rosemary A. Johns. "After LibraryBub's mailing, over a thousand librarians clicked through to my book… I spent my teenage years avidly borrowing books from libraries or curled up in the corner of one; being able to share my books in libraries (as well as bookstores and online) is something I'm passionate about. This service made that possible in a big way."

