AvAir Named on Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing Companies in America” List

The list, which ranks 5,000 companies by their three-year revenue growth rates, is comprised of businesses of all sizes and functions. To qualify, companies must be independently owned, privately held and based in the U.S. It also needs to have met minimum revenue thresholds of $100,000 in 2017 and $2 million in 2020. Many household names like Microsoft, Under Armour and Zillow gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000 list.

"We're honored to be included on this highly respected list alongside America's top companies," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "In the past year, AvAir has made strategic partnerships throughout the pandemic and customized inventory solutions that provided liquidity to companies when they needed it most. This unique position and decades of preparation allowed AvAir to continue to grow despite the challenges created by the pandemic and we look forward to expanding further in years to come."

AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. Recognized as a global leader, AvAir has been named "No. 1 Parts Supplier of the Year" by Airline Economics, and "Fastest Growing Companies in America." by Inc. 5000. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

Contact: Amanda Moore

amoore@evolveprandmarketing.com

816.394.8886

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595398/AvAir_Inc_5000_2021_image.jpg

Related Links

http://www.avair.aero



SOURCE AvAir