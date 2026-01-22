AvAir Announces Promotion of Zach Hall to Senior Vice President of Commercial

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , a global leader in aviation inventory solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Zach Hall to senior vice president of commercial, effective immediately. Hall previously served as vice president of business development and will now support AvAir's global commercial strategy, with an emphasis on sales growth and customer partnerships.

"Zach's journey at AvAir is a great example of leadership earned through performance and trust," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "Since joining the company, he has played a critical role in driving sales growth, developing strong customer relationships, and mentoring our commercial team. His impact has been felt across the organization, and this promotion reflects both his past contributions and our confidence in his leadership moving forward."

Hall joined AvAir in 2018 as an account executive and has steadily advanced through the organization by delivering consistent results, building high-performing sales teams, and strengthening AvAir's position in the global aviation marketplace. In his new role, Hall will be responsible for aligning commercial strategy with AvAir's long-term growth objectives while continuing to expand customer value and market reach. Hall has also received recognition for his leadership and community commitment from Airline Economics 40 Under 40 and the Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 awards.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with AvAir," said Hall. "This company has an incredible team and culture, and I'm excited to build on our commercial success while helping lead the next phase of growth."

AvAir is headquartered in Chandler, Ariz. and celebrated its 25th year in 2025 offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability and is Climate Neutral Certified by Climate Change, a global nonprofit. It also received the Environmental Sustainability award from Airline Economics The Aviation 100 awards. Additionally, AvAir has been named to the Inc. 5000 five times as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

