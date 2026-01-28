AvAir Earns Parts Supplier of the Year for an Unprecedented Sixth Consecutive Year

Airline Economics' Aviation 100 Awards Recognize Aerospace Industry's Top Performers

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has solidified its leadership in the industry with its sixth consecutive year being awarded Airline Economics' Aviation 100 "Parts Supplier of the Year" award.

AvAir team accepting the Parts Supplier of the Year award

"This is a remarkable achievement, and I am honored that our team has been recognized for this gold standard award once again," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "We have an unwavering commitment to excellence and hustle to ensure our clients' expectations are exceeded and we solve problems to help support success. We are grateful for the industry's support and recognition."

Over the last year, AvAir continued to grow and expand its partnerships and services. Strategic effort and emphasis was placed on AvAir rapidly growing its loan, lease and exchange pool. AvAir also enhanced its workforce, hiring talented professionals across various departments in both its Arizona headquarters and Ireland office. AvAir was also the first company in the aviation industry to be Climate Neutral Certified by Climate Change, a global nonprofit. These efforts propelled AvAir's dedication to quality work and support of its customers while reinforcing its status as a trusted partner in the aerospace industry.

This award was given at Airline Economics 15th annual Aviation 100 Global Leader Awards in Dublin. Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the awards survey.

AvAir was founded in 2000 and offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability and is Climate Neutral Certified by Climate Change, a global nonprofit and received the Environmental Sustainability award from Airline Economics The Aviation 100 awards. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

