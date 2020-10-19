AvAir Completes Full Asset Management Contract with Icelandair

"Creating new relationships has always been critical to AvAir, but the pandemic has made them more important than ever," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "Many airlines are looking for creative inventory solutions during this time of uncertainty and it is an honor to work together and custom-fit solutions to meet these challenges."

With this transaction, AvAir has added a wide range of Boeing aircraft material to its inventory including 757, 767, 737NG and 737MAX. The parts will be stored in AvAir's Dublin facility with many parts already in stock and more to arrive soon.

"AvAir took the time to understand our company and develop an agreement that meets our needs," said Eiríkur Smári Vilhjálmsson, Icelandair's Manager of Materials and Logistics. "Their transparency and customer service confirmed that we selected a great partner for this endeavor."

"We're thrilled to begin this partnership with Icelandair," said Fjalar Scott, AvAir's Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "Adding these parts to our inventory in Dublin allows us to quickly provide the best materials for our clients on this side of the world and in turn helps boost the local economy."

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases.

About Icelandair

Icelandair is a leading airline offering flights to and from Iceland, and an attractive option for cross-Atlantic flights. Icelandair provides safe, reliable flights and exceptional service on flights to metropolitan areas on both sides of the Atlantic. The airline operates out of Iceland and uses the country's geographical location midway between North America and Europe as an opportunity to build an ever-growing network of international routes with Iceland as a hub. Icelandair is a part of Icelandair Group.

