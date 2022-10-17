Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Sir Jackie Stewart , OBE to open photographic art gallery at show

Fans to vote for their favourite Motorsport Memories

Fundraising campaign for Race Against Dementia charity

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2023 Autosport International show, Europe's largest motorsport exhibition, fans will be asked to share and vote for their greatest Motorsport Memories.

The 'Motorsport Memories' poll will highlight the magical moments that led to a fan falling in love with the sport, which could have been through a breathtaking display of driver skill, or at the sight of history being made.

Jackie Stewart wins his third world championship in 1973 Sir Jackie Stewart will open the Autosport gallery at the NEC

Motorsport Memories will raise funds for the Race Against Dementia charity. The top ten memories will be displayed as prints in an art gallery zone at Autosport International, held at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre on 12-15 January 2023. The prints, supplied by Motorsport Images, will be sold through a raffle at the show to raise funds and awareness for Race Against Dementia's research, giving the fans a unique opportunity to take away a physical connection to their favourite motorsport memories.

Race Against Dementia is a global charity, founded by Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE, to fund pioneering research, as the three-time Formula 1 World Champion explains:

"Working faster and smarter, and harnessing the mindset I experienced in the motorsport world, together we can beat dementia. We raise funds to accelerate global research and development in the race to find a prevention or treatment for dementia. Autosport International's Motorsport Memories gallery and campaign will help engage fans around the world in great moments from the sport we love, whilst raising awareness and funds for Race Against Dementia."

Race Against Dementia funds vital dementia research – learn more here: www.raceagainstdementia.com and support their work www.raceagainstdementia.com/donate

Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE will open the display and sign the prints of the top ten memories before talking about his personal involvement with Race Against Dementia and sharing memories of his motorsport life on the Autosport International main stage on the second public day (Sunday, 15 January).

Ben Whibley, Autosport International event director, states: "Motorsport has an incredibly rich history, and that history has been fuelled by the supporters of the various racing disciplines. From 24-hour endurance racing to touring car sprint racing, the high-speed world of Grand Prix battles and more, we want the fans to tell us their greatest motorsport moment. We are proud to support Race Against Dementia and work with Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE to share the charity's pioneering message and fundraising activities with our expected 90,000 visitors."

During the months leading up to the show, motorsport celebrities and fans alike will be encouraged to share their favourite moments on Autosport International's Facebook and Instagram feeds. For some, these will come from the world of Formula 1, such as an iconic world championship deciding moment; Max Verstappen's last lap overtake on Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi 2021 or Audi's impressive triumph over Peugeot in the 2011 Le Mans 24 Hours! There are countless memorable moments from the world of rallying, touring cars or oval racing. In November, Autosport International and Race Against Dementia will announce their top ten memories, with fans invited to vote for their greatest moment.

Whibley adds: "Fans of motor racing will have various reasons for following the sport. Maybe it's because they were born into a racing family, maybe they were attracted to the sights and sounds at their local circuit or watched a motorsport film or television show such as Days of Thunder, Drive to Survive or MotoGP Unlimited. Either way, within their story and their motorsport memories there will be one standout moment, one that has stood the test of time, and that's what we look forward to sharing in our Motorsport Memories gallery in January."

The public can submit their greatest moments through social media by tagging us @Autosport_International and by using the hashtag #MotorsportMemories.

The 2023 Autosport International and Performance & Tuning Car Show takes place from 12 - 15 January at the NEC in Birmingham. Tickets for public and trade are now available. Get yours here: https://www.autosportinternational.com/

