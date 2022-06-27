Automotive Software Market worth $40.1 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Software Market by Application (ADAS & Safety, Connected Services, Autonomous Driving, HMI, V2X, Infotainment), Software Layer (OS, Middleware, Application), EV Application (Charging, Battery, V2G), Vehicle and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Automotive Software Market size is projected to reach USD 40.1 billion in 2027 at CAGR of 13.1% from USD 21.7 billion by 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising adoption of ADAS features in automobile, demand for advance application, and the high adoption of connected car services. In addition, increasing adoption of regulation for safety by the governments in various region is driving the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 200707066

The ADAS & safety system segment is expected to be the largest application of the Automotive Software Market

Increasing adoption of the advance driver assistance system in vehicles is one of the major reasons for the growth of Automotive Software Market, as these features enables safety, comfort as well as luxury. Governments of different countries are focusing on implementing ADAS as well as safety features. For example, EU and US are mandating that all vehicles be equipped with ABS (Automatic braking systems) and forward collision warning by year 2020.

The purpose of the software is for communicating autonomously with other devices. Thus, for establishing communication between vehicle and driver, demand of the software is expected to grow at prominent pace.

Rapid evolution of safety features in automotive industry. The growth of safety features is expected to rise in the coming years. The main motive behind the implementation of the features in vehicle is to offer convenient, efficient, and safer driving experience.

China is expected to be the largest in Asia Pacific Automotive Software Market by 2027

China has been a dynamic power in the global economy and an established market in the field of connectivity. Furthermore, efforts to enhance the intelligent driving experience in the world's most prominent car market are estimated to further drive the growth of the Automotive Software Market in this country.

Key manufacturers are focusing on strategic partnerships with key market players, market expansion, R&D, and product advancements to keep up with the changing needs of people. This is estimated to drive the Automotive Software Market over the estimated time period. For instance, in 2019, German automotive supplier Boschs car multimedia business unit officially inaugurated a new Bosch digital cabin R&D center in Shanghai. Located in Zhangjiang of the Pudong New Area, the 2,500 m2 new R&D center will develop smart digital cabin products, such as information domain computers, driver, and passenger monitoring systems, and 5G-V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity control units. The development of these connectivity solutions in the Chinese market will drive the demand for automotive software.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 200707066

Autonomous driving is expected to be the fastest Automotive Software Market by 2027

The successful deployment of autonomous driving in real-world situations will be complemented by the penetration of highly advanced software in vehicles. Leading OEMs, including Audi (Germany), BMW(Germany), Ford (US), Jaguar Land Rover (UK), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Nissan (Japan), Tesla (US), and Volvo (India), already provide Level 2 driver assistance features globally. These include systems that provide the steering, acceleration, and braking assistance when driving on motorways and dual carriageways. The full usage of connected car services will come into the picture when Level 3 autonomy gets introduced to the market. Currently, the Audi A8 has Level 3 features. Level 3 and above autonomous cars would require HD maps and V2X connectivity and various sensors and AI solutions to communicate with internal and external environments. The vehicles rely heavily on advanced vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-environment communications to ensure Level 5 automation. AI car software is connected to all the sensors and collects input from Google Street View and video cameras inside the car. The software encompasses multiple open and customizable layers, including an array of redundant and diverse deep neural networks, which enable key self-driving functionalities such as sensor fusion and perception. Therefore, the introduction of high-level automation in the market would drive automotive software demand in the near future.

Key Market Players

The major players in Automotive Software Market includes Robert Bosch (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Renesas Electronics (Japan), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), and NVIDIA (US)

Browse Related Reports:

Connected Motorcycle Market by Hardware (Embedded, Tethered), Calling Service, Communication Type (V2V, V2I), Network Type (C-V2X, DSRC), End-User (Private, Commercial), Service, Motorcycle Type, Application, Propulsion & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Connected Car Market by Service ICE & EV (OTA, Navigation, Cybersecurity, Multimedia Streaming, Social Media, e-Call, Autopilot, Home Integration), Form, Market (OE, Aftermarket), Network, Transponder, Hardware and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-software-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-software.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets