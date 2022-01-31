Automated Pedestrian Door to Contribute 1/3rd Revenue in the Global Door and Window Automation Industry

- The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the Door and Window Automation Market. It presents valuable insights on analysis of the different segments of the Door and Window Automation Market. For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented in terms of By Product, Component and By Application.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Door and Window Automation Market is estimated at USD 14 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 20 Billion by 2032. Demand for door and window automation services inclined at a positive 4% CAGR from 2017 to 202 now growing at an exciting CAGR of 5% during 2022-2032.

Extensive reliance on automated technologies to improve building security is generating a fertile ground for door and window automation solutions. Sensors for smoke, rain, wind, and carbon dioxide are installed indoor and window automation systems. As a result, the technology is gaining traction as the demand for advanced security systems for commercial and residential spaces grows.

Demand for door and window automation systems in commercial buildings is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

Automated technology is the latest trend. Demand for automated technology-driven equipment such as aircrafts, medical devices, and automobiles is increasing. Growing popularity of automated technology has raised its demand in the home automation systems. This presents rising demand for industrial doors, pedestrian doors and increasing sales of automated windows.

In smart homes, door and window access control systems manage all their functioning. Automated doors and windows offer higher comfort, security, and convenience in living spaces. Moreover, use of operators in automated door and window systems is energy-saving. Saving energy finally leads to cost-saving, which is projected to offer growth opportunities for market players over the coming years.

Asia Pacific leads with more than 40% share in the global market for door and window automation. The market is likely to grow rapidly in the future, owing to the rising number of construction activities and growing sales of door and window motors & actuators across the region and flourishing home automation sector in developing economies like China and India.

Expected Market Value in 2022 US$ 14 Bn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 20 Bn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5% CAGR

Key Takeaways:

Global door and window automation market to reach US$ 14 Bn by 2022

by 2022 By product, automated pedestrian doors to accumulate 33% revenue

Commercial buildings to emerge as dominant application sector, valued at US$ 8 Bn

Demand for door and window automation in industrial building to surge at more than 4% CAGR through 2032

Asia-Pacific to be the most opportunistic region, accumulating 40% revenue

Market value for door and window automation in the U.S to be valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022

in 2022 China to emerge as a lucrative market in Asia , accumulating over US$ 5 Bn by 2032

Competitive landscape

Assa Abloy acquired a majority stake in Agta Record ( Switzerland ) in August 2020 , with approximately 93 percent of the share capital and voting rights. Agta Record is a global leader in the manufacture of automatic door systems. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its door product portfolio and increasing its presence in the European region.

) in , with approximately 93 percent of the share capital and voting rights. Agta Record is a global leader in the manufacture of automatic door systems. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its door product portfolio and increasing its presence in the European region. Allegion plc, a leading global security product and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Yonomi in 2021. Yonomi's patented technology and technical capabilities will be used to enhance Allegion's vision of seamless access while also improving software development capabilities.

Builders FirstSource Inc. completed the merger with BMC Stock Holdings in January 2021 to become the country's premier supplier of a wide range of building materials and services.

Key Companies Profiled:

ABB Group

Allegion Plc

Assa Abloy AB

Came S.p.A

Dormakaba International Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

INSTEON

Nabtesco Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B.V

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Door and Window Automation Industry Research Report:

By Product

Automated Industrial Doors



Automated Pedestrian Doors



Automated Windows

By Component

Door and Window Operators



Door and Window Motors & Actuators



Door and Window Sensors & Detectors



Door and Window Access Control Systems



Door and Window Switches



Door and Window Alarms



Door and Window Control Panels

By Application

Application of Door and Window Automation in Residential Buildings



Application of Door and Window Automation in Education Buildings



Application of Door and Window Automation in Hotels & Restaurants



Application of Door and Window Automation in Industrial Buildings



Application of Door and Window Automation in Industrial Production Units



Use of Door and Window Automation in Airports



Use of Door and Window Automation in Healthcare Facilities



Use of Door and Window Automation in Public Transit Systems



Use of Door and Window Automation in Commercial Buildings



Use of Door and Window Automation in Entertainment Centers

Key Questions Covered in The Door and Window Automation Market Report:

