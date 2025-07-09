Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market worth $14.80 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated passenger counting and information system market is projected to grow from USD 9.70 billion in 2025 to USD 14.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is driven by the intense competition in the transportation sector, which has led transit operators to make efforts to provide low-cost and reliable transportation services to passengers to gain a competitive edge over each other. Minimizing operational costs is one of the key factors for increasing the operational efficiency of businesses. To maximize revenues and reduce operational costs, transit companies must schedule their transit vehicles' optimum frequency on busy routes to ensure that there are no empty vehicles and that enough vehicles are available on high-traffic routes. Although it is challenging to determine the exact traveling pattern of passengers, historic passenger data makes it easy to schedule the route and the time of vehicles to reduce operational costs and optimize the use of resources.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 9.70 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 14.80 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Installation Type, Technology, Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Requirement for substantial modifications in existing hardware and software Key Market Opportunities Adoption of Internet-based services and mobile apps for timely transit updates Key Market Drivers Increasing focus of transit operators on optimizing operational costs

The global transportation sector is constantly evolving, driven by advancements in passenger counting technology. Amidst fierce competition, transit agencies strive to deliver reliable, secure, and timely services to commuters. They employ advanced solutions such as intelligent transportation, passenger information, and automated passenger counting systems to boost operational efficiency and improve passenger experience. Telematics adoption in mass transportation enhances access to transportation-related information, safety, and system monitoring.

The infrastructure-based systems segment is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on installation type, the infrastructure-based systems segment is expected to record a high CAGR in the automated passenger counting and information system market during the forecast period. This is driven by rising investments in smart city initiatives and modern public transportation infrastructure. Governments and transit agencies are adopting fixed sensor systems, such as overhead infrared and stereoscopic cameras, at stations and terminals to ensure real-time passenger flow analysis, improve crowd management, and enhance service planning. Additionally, the growing demand for data-driven decision-making, safety compliance, and seamless multi-modal transit integration further fuels adoption. The reliability, accuracy, and long-term cost efficiency of infrastructure-based systems make them an ideal choice for large-scale transit networks.

The railways segment is projected to capture the largest share of the passenger information system market in 2025.

By application, the railways segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025 due to the increasing focus on enhancing commuter experience and operational efficiency across both urban and long-distance rail networks. Railways are heavily investing in real-time information systems to provide timely updates on arrivals, delays, schedules, and platform changes, improving passenger convenience and satisfaction. High passenger volumes, government investments in railway modernization, and the integration of technologies like GPS, AI, and cloud computing further contribute to this growth. Additionally, the emphasis on safety, automation, and seamless connectivity makes railways a key adopter of advanced passenger information solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the automated passenger counting and information system market between 2025 and 2030.

The growth of the Asia Pacific automated passenger counting and information system industry can be attributed to the rapid urbanization, expanding public transportation networks, and smart city initiatives across countries like China, India, and Japan. Rising population density and increasing commuter demand are prompting governments to invest in intelligent transit solutions for efficiency and safety. Additionally, supportive policies, digital infrastructure development, and adoption of technologies like IoT, AI, and 5G are accelerating implementation. The presence of major technology providers, cost-effective manufacturing, and rising awareness of real-time data benefits further fuel the region's fast-paced market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the global automated passenger counting and information system companies include Eurotech S.p.A. (Italy), iris-GmbH (Germany), DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany), Infodev EDI inc. (Canada), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), innovation in traffic systems SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Cubic Corporation (US), BlueSurge Technologies (Canada), Clever Devices Ltd. (US), Teleste Information Solutions SRL (Finland), ETA Transit (US), EXEROS TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (UK), EYERIDE (US), GIKEN TRASTEM CO., LTD. (Japan), GMV (US), Masstrans Technologiies Private Limited (India), Passio Technologies (US), Postec Technology (Brazil), R-Com Technical (UK), Retail Sensing Limited. (UK), R2P GmbH (Germany), Xovis AG (Switzerland), and ALSTOM SA (France).

