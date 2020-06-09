Autoliv Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will promote Kevin Fox to the position of President, Americas and a member of Autoliv's Executive Management Team. The promotion is expected to be effective on June 15th upon the previously announced resignation of Daniel Garceau.

Kevin Fox has extensive experience leading large-scale operations and driving positive results over nearly two decades. He began his career at Autoliv in 1996, progressing into various Engineering, Operations and Quality leadership roles in several facilities in Utah. In 2011 to 2018, he served as Plant Manager at different facilities in Utah. During this time, Kevin provided outstanding leadership and contribution to the evolution of the Autoliv Americas automation processes. He is currently serving as the Vice President Brazil where he has led the development and implementation of a successful turnaround strategy for South America. This international experience naturally expanded Kevin's leadership scope and scale. Kevin will relocate from Brazil to Auburn Hills, Michigan later this year.

"I am pleased to announce this promotion to Kevin who in his long career with Autoliv has been a key contributor to our success. Kevin is a results-driven strategic leader and is a current member of the Americas management team. He is already familiar with the business and ready to lead the division", said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Kevin Fox succeeds Daniel Garceau who departs Autoliv for an opportunity with a company outside of the automotive industry.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIVsdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

