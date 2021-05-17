AUTOCRYPT partners with University of Windsor's SHIELD Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle cybersecurity provider AUTOCRYPT announced that the company had officially partnered with the SHIELD Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, hosted by the University of Windsor, to prioritize research and development in securing connected and autonomous vehicles.

As automotive technology evolves to become more autonomous and electrified, threats to the technology have seen exponential increase. Awareness of the threats, however, is limited as futuristic technology can be sensationalized. AUTOCRYPT is a leading automotive security provider, focused on not only raising awareness of the need to prioritize security, but also providing award-winning, comprehensive security solutions to mitigate those risks.

AUTOCRYPT has thus far secured over 5000 kilometres of smart highways and roadways throughout the peninsula, winning C-ITS contracts for the entire nation. Its security operations center (SOC) provides complete security coverage of the internal vehicle system and V2X communications, the core technology allowing for seamless autonomous driving. By actively detecting and preventing unwanted access, AUTOCRYPT offerings ensure a secure vehicular environment for electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles.

SHIELD focuses on research and innovation of automotive cybersecurity technology as well as education and training for students and corporations in order to raise awareness for the need to prioritize cybersecurity preparedness. "The goals of SHIELD and AUTOCRYPT align together exceptionally well," said AUTOCRYPT's Director of Business Development, Sean HJ Cho. He continued, "This partnership will allow us to work more closely with the connected and autonomous vehicle security landscape in Canada, as the country advances in cutting-edge technologies for electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles and begins to implement necessary changes following the UNECE's WP.29 regulations. Our existing technology and real-world use cases will allow us to contribute to the shift that needs to take place in the minds of both corporations and consumers: that security should not be taken for granted, and vehicles and mobility infrastructure need to be secured before drivers hit the road."

The partnership with SHIELD follows AUTOCRYPT's recent expansion into the North America region with the opening of its first North American office in Toronto. The company most recently raised $15M USD in its Series A funding. For more information regarding AUTOCRYPT offerings or partnerships, contact global@autocrypt.io.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Beginning in 2007 as an in-house venture at Penta Security Systems Inc., AUTOCRYPT spun off as a separate entity in 2019 as its presence expanded worldwide. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.

