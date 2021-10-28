AUTOCRYPT Demonstrates Interoperability in China's Largest "Four Layers" C-V2X Demonstration Following Showcase at 2021 China-SAE Congress and Exhibition

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive and mobility cybersecurity provider AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd. demonstrated the interoperability of its AutoCrypt V2X security solution at the C-V2X Cross-Industry Pilot Plugfest, China's largest "Four Layers" C-V2X application testing event, held alongside the 2021 China-SAE Congress and Exhibition (SAECCE) in Shanghai from October 19 to 21.

The annual "Four Layers" C-V2X interoperability demonstration is organized by IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group C-V2X Working Group and China-SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers), gathering OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers from around the world. This year's demonstration was held on test roads across the Shanghai-Suzhou-Wuxi metropolitan area, one of China's major ITS hubs.

The "Four Layers" of interoperability refers to the physical layer (vehicle), network layer (on-board units or OBUs), message layer (communication modules), and security layer (V2X modules and key management). In the demonstration, AutoCrypt V2X's software development kit (SDK) was embedded in the OBUs of a major Tier 1 supplier, while its Security Credential Management System (SCMS) was paired with one of the eight participating root certificate authorities (CA).

"The successful completion of the demonstration continues to confirm the interoperability of AutoCrypt V2X in the C-ITS environment," said Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT's Co-Founder and CEO. "As the V2X security provider for all eight full-scale C-ITS projects in South Korea , AUTOCRYPT has worked closely with OEMs and chipmakers across the globe, and our team is highly experienced in adapting to the specific needs and requirements of each client."

Along with the demonstration, AUTOCRYPT showcased its latest technologies and offered consultations at SAECCE 2021, where its technical experts made two key presentations, one of which explained the role of Plug&Charge (PnC) security for smart EV charging, while the other provided guidance to OEMs on how to incorporate in-vehicle security systems to meet both WP.29 and Chinese regional regulations.

This marks AUTOCRYPT's third consecutive year of participation in the dual events. To find out more about AUTOCRYPT's comprehensive mobility security solutions, contact global@autocrypt.io .

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and fleet management systems, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

