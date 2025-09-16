AUTOCRYPT and Valtech Mobility Showcase Digital Key solution at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading provider of automotive cybersecurity and digital key solutions, has partnered with Valtech Mobility GmbH to deliver a secure, flexible, and CCC-compliant digital key ecosystem for global OEMs and users. Both parties announced a strategic partnership at IAA Mobility 2025. As the first step in this partnership, the two companies revealed a jointly developed demo of their Digital Key management solution.

Under this partnership, Valtech Mobility leads the development and integration of in-vehicle applications and backend user data management, enabling seamless connectivity between in-vehicle apps and user management backends. AUTOCRYPT provides its cutting-edge expertise in vehicle and user authentication, certificate-based key management, and security infrastructure, ensuring robust protection of digital credentials throughout the lifecycle.

The Digital Key Solution with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology allows drivers to lock, unlock and start their vehicles seamlessly with their smartphone, while ensuring robust protection against cybersecurity threats. With built-in vehicle and user authentication and secure cross-account key management, the solution integrates with OEM servers to block unauthorized access and support for safe, efficient vehicle key management.

Developed on a purpose-built cloud system with APIs, the end-to-end solution builds on the proven expertise of both companies: AUTOCRYPT, a trusted CCC(Car Connectivity Consortium) member, provides security stacks for vehicle and user authentication, while Valtech Mobility is a global leader in backend platforms and in-vehicle applications, with over 25 years of experience supporting leading OEMs.

For OEMs and fleet operators, this enables seamless integration of a CCC-ready, standards-compliant Digital Key system that scales flexibly to their needs while unlocking new premium service opportunities. For users, it enhances accessibility and convenience, offering secure vehicle control through their smartphone and the ability to delegate access to others with confidence.

"We are excited to showcase our secure, flexible, future-proof Digital Key solution for OEMs and users, bringing together the strengths of both companies," said Seokwoo Lee, Founder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "With rising demand for robust yet accessible Digital Key solutions, we aim to continue expanding our automotive infrastructure offerings to meet these needs."

Moving forward, AUTOCRYPT and Valtech Mobility plan to deliver tailored digital infrastructure solutions for OEMs, mobility service providers, and other clients, accelerating user experience innovation through vehicle digitalization.



About Autocrypt

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. Its comprehensive suite of automotive cybersecurity testing services and platforms includes the award-winning AutoCrypt CSTP, which supports automotive OEMs and suppliers in meeting regulatory standards ilke ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE WP.29 UN R155, and CRA.

About Valtech Mobility

Valtech Mobility is a global software company delivering full-service digital solutions for connected mobility. The company designs, develops, and operates digital platform services and products for vehicle manufacturers and new mobility providers. With a team of more than 650 experts passionate about vehicle software, Valtech Mobility is a leader in User Experience, Automotive Cloud platform development and operations, Data & AI, and Android Automotive. The company manages the complexity of more than 50 OEM services across 370 versions within an ecosystem of 40 million connected cars in 65 markets.

