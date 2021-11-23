Australian AI Company Artrya Announces Major UK Commercialisation Partnership with Eversana

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI medical technology company Artrya Limited is announcing its partnership with leading global commercial services provider EVERSANA Life Sciences LLC ("EVERSANA") as its launch and commercialisation partner to access the UK market.

The announcement follows Artrya's recent appointment onto the United Kingdom National Health Service Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) Framework as a supplier of artificial intelligence software and platforms, following a successful tender bid.

Artrya's core software is the novel technology Salix – a fast and effective AI-based solution which analyses cardiac CT scans. Salix supports clinicians in their diagnosis of coronary artery disease by detecting key disease biomarkers, including location and severity, on a 3D heart image. The comprehensive patient report is produced in approximately 15 minutes, assisting 'first-time-right' treatment.

EVERSANA's CEO Jim Lang commented: "We are delighted to partner with Artrya to initiate the company's UK commercialisation plan. Around the world we have seen first-hand how digital innovations such as Salix have the ability to change lives and improve care, but these technologies require commercialisation strategies that reach beyond traditional life science tactics."

"There's an opportunity for hospitals to substantially benefit from the efficiencies AI can offer, especially with high patient demand and staff shortages," said Mr Lang.

Artrya's Managing Director and Co-founder John Barrington said the partnership with EVERSANA is a significant step in making coronary artery disease diagnosis more efficient and accurate in the UK.

"Hospitals will soon have the opportunity to access cutting edge technology which can detect vulnerable plaque in a patient's arteries. Vulnerable plaques are the major cause of most fatal and non-fatal heart attacks in individuals.

"There is a growing need for better diagnostics around the international problem of coronary artery disease which is responsible for one in three deaths globally. The cost to the United Kingdom economy alone annually is £7.6 billion," said Mr Barrington.

Under the NHS SBS framework agreement Artrya is listed among a select, preferred, and pre-qualified shortlist of approved suppliers from which various public organisations, including 1,250 NHS hospitals, can commission services.

Market pilots of Salix are presently underway in Perth and Sydney, with an unrestricted launch planned across Australia in early 2022.

Artrya anticipates the ability to sell into the UK in mid-2022.

To learn more about Artrya, visit Artrya.com.

SOURCE Artrya Limited