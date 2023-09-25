Augmented Reality Market size worth USD 225.45 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 25.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Augmented Reality Market Size By Component, By Type, By Device-Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Augmented Reality Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Augmented Reality Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.35% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 29.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 225.45 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=24933

Browse in-depth TOC on "Augmented Reality Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare and Beyond: A Market Research Overview

The global Augmented Reality Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by its versatile applications in healthcare, architecture, and retail industries. Market research reveals an optimistic outlook for AR technology adoption, propelled by several key drivers, offering lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Augmented Reality Market Drivers

Enhanced Healthcare Solutions: The integration of AR technology in healthcare is revolutionizing patient care and surgical procedures. Real-time visualization of patients' anatomical structures empowers surgeons, reducing invasive procedures and improving emergency response.

Architectural Advancements: Architects and builders are benefiting from AR's ability to create three-dimensional models, bridging the gap between design and construction. This trend is reshaping the architecture and construction sectors.

Retail Transformation: The "try-before-you-buy" concept, although promising, faces security challenges. Robust security measures are needed to safeguard user experiences, presenting an opportunity for tech innovators.

Enterprise Efficiency: Smart factories are turning to AR to optimize operations. Sharing information and remotely controlling machinery with AR systems offer efficient enterprise management.

Augmented Reality Market Outlook

The global AR market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years. A surge in demand, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, driven by the booming gaming industry, is anticipated. The APAC market is projected to witness the highest growth, making it a key focus area for AR technology development and adoption.

Augmented Reality Market Opportunities

Healthcare Revolution: The healthcare sector presents substantial opportunities for AR technology. Innovations in surgical procedures, real-time patient data analysis, and enhanced patient care are on the horizon.

Architectural Transformation: AR's role in architecture and construction is evolving rapidly. Companies specializing in AR solutions for these industries can expect significant growth.

Retail Security Solutions: As the "try-before-you-buy" concept gains traction, companies with robust security solutions for AR applications will find a thriving Augmented Reality Market.

Smart Factory Investment: Enterprises with interests in smart factories can harness AR to streamline operations, offering a multitude of opportunities for AR developers and solution providers.

Augmented Reality Market Key Players

Several key players are at the forefront of the AR market's growth which includes Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Google, Inc., PTC, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Daqri LLC, Lenovo, Seiko Epson, and Vuzix.

The future of Augmented Reality is bright, with diverse applications across industries driving its growth. To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Augmented Reality Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Augmented Reality Market into Component, Type, Device-Type, Application, And Geography.

Augmented Reality Market, by Component Software Cloud-based Services Software Development Kits Hardware Displays & Projectors Position Tracker Sensors Cameras Semiconductor Component

Augmented Reality Market, by Type Marker-less Augmented Reality Marker-based Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality Market, by Device-Type Head-Mounted Display Head-Up Display

Augmented Reality Market, by Application Automotive Energy Enterprise Commercial Aerospace and Defense Consumer Others

Augmented Reality Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Smart Glasses For Augmented Reality Market By Product Type (Android, iOS), By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market By End User (Government and Defense Institutions, Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers), By Offerings (Software, Hardware), By Devices Types (Projectors and Display Walls, Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market), By Application (Patient Care Management, Surgery), By Geography, And Forecast

Augmented Reality Software Market By Vertical (Enterprise, Oil & Gas, Mining), By Technology (3D Modelling, Workflow Optimization, Visualization), By Geography, And Forecast

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Gaming Market By Product (Head Mounted Displays, Smart Glass, Handheld Devices), By Application (Private, Commerce), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Virtual Reality Tourism Apps: Where reality ends and imagination begins

Visualize Augmented Reality Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research