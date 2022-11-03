Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 worth $250,000 to be held in London

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is one of the world's top awards in nursing with the highest prize money. The first edition was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022 .

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has announced London as the next destination for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 ceremony. The award was announced on International Nurses Day 2021 as an initiative by the group to recognize the contribution of nurses to mankind and to the healthcare community. The inaugural edition was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022.

Commenting on this, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, "Being the largest awards for the nurses in the world, Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has been recognized and applauded by the medical fraternity and public across globe. After successfully conducting the first award function In Dubai this year, the organizing committee decided to have the second edition of the award function in Europe next year. London is considered the ideal venue due to many reasons including being the headquarters of the commonwealth. We hope this will be a good tribute to the millions of nurses from many countries who have been serving the healthcare systems in various European countries like the NHS in United Kingdom. We anticipate large participation of nurses from across the world, especially Britain."

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 has started accepting registrations from nurses across the world to apply for the award by submitting nomination of their work in their preferred language - English, Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish, French, Arabic or Tagalog via www.asterguardians.com. The deadline for the submission is November 30, 2022. Nurses can apply in one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution, namely – Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research or Innovation. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

To know more, please visit: https://www.asterguardians.com/.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 29 hospitals, 121 clinics, 421* pharmacies, 17 labs and 109 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have over 27,200 plus dedicated staff including 3,441 doctors and 7,901 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the 'Aster', 'Medcare' and 'Access' brands.

* Including 176 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

