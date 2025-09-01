AskGamblers Sets Charity Month Into Motion by Donating €135,000 to Two Organisations

A total of record-breaking €135,000 raised during the AskGamblers Charity Night 2025 will be donated to MS Platform Serbia and Foundation NORBS Plus.

BELGRADE, Serbia, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers, a leading iGaming affiliation website, announces the launch of Charity Month, a campaign traditionally held every September, with the donation of €135,000 to two organisations.

Out of the said amount, €26,130 will be donated to MS Platform Serbia, a non-governmental and non-profit organisation of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS), while the remaining €108,870 will be directed towards people and children suffering from rare diseases in Serbia, as well as health institutions that treat them, via Foundation NORBS Plus.

The record-breaking sum of €135,000 was raised via contributions from the affiliate's partners who auctioned for various positions on the AskGamblers website during the annual Charity Night, held on 11 June.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "Behind the glamour of our annual AskGamblers Awards ceremony is a night when we gather our partners and call upon them to contribute to helping those most in need. We are thankful for being able to rely on them in reaching out to even more people year after year."

