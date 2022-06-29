Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Size worth US$ 16.8 Billion by 2032; Finds TMR Study

Widespread preference of aseptic paper packaging materials in packing beverages, flavoured milk, and juices reinforcing revenue potential; Ultra heat treatment of milk presents massive promising opportunity to companies in aseptic paper packaging market

Advances in food preservation techniques and inclination toward recyclable packaging solutions catalyzing market expansion; Asia Pacific and Europe are lucrative markets

ALBANY, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aseptic paper packaging market size is projected to reach US$ 16.8 Bn by 2032, pivoting on the massive demand for sterile packaging for food and beverages industry. Several food products are packaged with aseptic paper to improve their shelf-life notably of milk, juices, and dairy products. The global aseptic paper packaging market is projected to witness steady uptake from rise in demand for convenience food products with increased shelf-life.

Stakeholders in the aseptic packaging industry harp on the benefits of recyclability, product quality, and sustainability to galvanize customer demand. Beverage manufacturers in particular are widely adopting aseptic paper cartons, offering packaging material suppliers massive profitable avenue. In recent years, aseptic packaging companies have unveiled new techniques and processes in sterilization to expand revenue streams in aseptic paper packaging market.

Aseptic paper packaging is also emerging as a popular sustainable packaging material for brands in end-use industries in that it helps in reducing waste of perishable products. Of note, newer products in aseptic paper packaging market are gaining popularity among food & beverage manufacturers to reduce their environmental footprint. Growing number of aseptic paper manufacturers are attracted toward the benefits of reduced energy use and transportation costs.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36527

Key Findings of Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Study

Advancements in Sterilization Processes Expand Canvas for Market Players: Packaging companies are leveraging advanced sterilization processes for increasing the shelf life of food products considerably. A variety of food products need packaging that will ensure long shelf-life without refrigeration. The widespread use in UHT (Ultra Heat Treatment) milk and several of the dairy and beverages products has steered the revenue growth for players in the aseptic paper packaging market.

Packaging companies are leveraging advanced sterilization processes for increasing the shelf life of food products considerably. A variety of food products need packaging that will ensure long shelf-life without refrigeration. The widespread use in UHT (Ultra Heat Treatment) milk and several of the dairy and beverages products has steered the revenue growth for players in the aseptic paper packaging market. Eco-friendly and Recyclable Smart Packaging Products Underpin Abundant Opportunities: Aseptic paper packaging market is expected to witness incredible opportunities from the worldwide emphasis on adopting sustainable packaging products. Brands are keen on promoting eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials to boost the sustainability credentials of both the packaging companies as well as businesses in end-use industries.

Aseptic paper packaging market is expected to witness incredible opportunities from the worldwide emphasis on adopting sustainable packaging products. Brands are keen on promoting eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials to boost the sustainability credentials of both the packaging companies as well as businesses in end-use industries. Preference of Convenience Food Products Results in Uptick in Demand: The changing consumer taste and preferences have spurred the demand for convenience food. Ready-to-consume beverage products have catalyzed the prospects for aseptic packaging. Especially for liquid food products, the study on the aseptic paper packaging market has found a massive demand, which will open up some new revenue streams in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36527

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market: Key Drivers

Globally packaging companies and brands in end-use industries are increasingly leaning toward adopting sustainable packaging and eco-friendly materials. This is a key driving force for expansion of avenues for companies in the aseptic paper packaging market.

Rise in consumption of convenience, ready-to-eat food products is a key driver of advancements in sterilization processes. This is also boosting the aseptic paper packaging market prospects.

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The authors of the TMR study estimate that Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a major share of the global aseptic paper packaging market by 2022. Abundant uptake of the packaging types for dairy products and rising consumption of these food products have created the revenue streams.

is estimated to hold a major share of the global aseptic paper packaging market by 2022. Abundant uptake of the packaging types for dairy products and rising consumption of these food products have created the revenue streams. Europe has emerged as another lucrative market. In recent times, due to rise in online retailing of food products in the region, there have been incredible opportunities for companies in the aseptic paper packaging market.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=36527

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the aseptic paper packaging market are Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Evergreen Packaging Inc., UFlex Limited, IPI s.r.l., Mondi Plc, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Refresco Group B.V., and Tetra Pak International SA.

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Segmentation

Paper Type

Bleached Paperboard



Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

Thickness

Less than 240µm



240 to 260µm



260 to 280µm



More than 280µm

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=36527

Packaging Structure

3 Layer



4 Layer



6 Layer



Others

Packaging Type

Flat Top Cartons



Gable Top Cartons



Others

End Use

Dairy Products



Milk





Yogurt & Butter Milk



Beverages



Fruit Juice





Carbonated Soft Drinks





Alcoholic Beverages

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Browse Latest Packaging Industry Research Reports by TMR

Bag-in-Box Containers Market - Bag-In-Box Container Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Inverted Pouches Market - Inverted Pouches Market is expected to reach the value of US$19.3 Mn By the End of 2027, it is Estimated to expand at a CAGR 7% From 2019 – 2027.

Isothermal Bags & Containers Market - Isothermal Bags & Containers Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR 6.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market - Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market was worth US$ 1,554.5 Mn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,789.4 Mn by the end of 2026.

Rigid Paper Containers Market - Rigid Paper Containers Market was valued at around US$ 275 Bn in 2017. The rigid paper containers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Hydration Containers Market - Hydration Containers Market has been estimated to be US$ 9.7 Bn in 2019, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Retort Pouches Market - Retort Pouches Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 1456.8 Mn by the End of 2025, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR 6.5% by 2025.

Food Contact Paper Market - The global food contact paper market is expected to expand by 1.4 times to current market value with a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research