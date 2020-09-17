As countries sign historic peace treaty, Israeli fintech startup Fintica secures first of its kind strategic investment from Emirati corporate investor

UAE-based Mohammed Al Beloushi, CEO of Barker and Booth Commercial Agency LLC, to lead strategic investment in Israeli startup Fintica, launching partnership to develop Fintica's activity in the UAE.

Fintica's next generation AI enhances predictive analytics for wealth and asset managers, hedge fund, financial markets infrastructure and global data vendors.

TEL AVIV, Israel and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the signing of the Abraham Accords by Israel and the UAE in Washington DC, UAE-based Mohammed Al Beloushi, CEO of Barker and Booth Commercial Agency LLC, announced a first of its kind strategic investment in Israeli startup Fintica AI Ltd. The move will see the launch of a partnership with the intention of developing Fintica's capabilities, resources, and market share in the region bringing with it, new technology for the financial sector.

Fintica's disruptive autonomous AI technology gives real-time market analyses, providing asset managers with a unique understanding of vast amounts of data. This provides a qualitative edge for efficient and well-informed decision making.

Commenting on the historic collaboration, Mohammed Al Beloushi, CEO of Barker and Booth Commercial Agency LLC noted, "It's our duty to support the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates whose underlying desire is to advance global peace with sincerity and persistence. In the words of our respected Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, "Peace requires courage and shaping the future requires knowledge."

He added, "Acknowledging that this historic achievement will better the lives of our youth, and our youth are our future, we support initiatives which encourage and invest in the promotion and exchange of skills, knowledge and expertise, and this will have a positive impact in the region. We are ready to play our part in this new era."

Philippe Metoudi, CEO of Fintica AI, noted the significant potential for growth in the sector. "Fintica is delighted and honored to embark on this historic partnership with our UAE counterparts, and together to work on expanding our impact in the investment market." He stressed, "Our two nations have begun a new era of cooperation, yet the world's markets remain volatile and turbulent. Our partnership will help Fintica offer investors around the UAE the ability to achieve a deeper understanding of changing market structures and conditions."

SOURCE Fintica AI, Ltd.