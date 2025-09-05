Armor Materials Market worth $20.90 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Armor Materials Market by Type (Metals & Alloys, Composites, Ceramics), Application (Vehicle Armor, Aerospace Armor, Body Armor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", armor materials market is projected to be valued at USD 14.58 billion in 2025 and reach USD 20.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.

Armor materials used by the military and law enforcement need to be strong and durable, yet lightweight enough for quick movement. These materials are common in various protective gear, such as ballistic vests, combat helmets, and armored vehicle parts. They are designed to stop high-speed projectiles while minimizing weight to reduce fatigue. As modern warfare evolves and asymmetric threats increase, countries are focusing more on enhancing soldiers' safety during combat. This has led to higher investment in advanced personal protective equipment. There is a growing interest in armor that lessens the physical burden on personnel. This need drives the adoption of lighter materials like para-aramid fibers and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene. These options provide strong protection while being lighter than traditional armor systems. Incorporating them can boost the stamina and performance of ground troops. They are commonly used in lightweight body armor plates, to catch fragments inside military vehicles, and in aircraft parts where minimizing weight without sacrificing strength is crucial. Without losing effectiveness, these materials must withstand repeated impacts, extreme temperatures, and tough conditions. For personal gear, materials that combine strength and flexibility are favored. They enable better movement, which is particularly valuable for law enforcement and special forces. Due to their balance of protection, reduced weight, and comfort, these advanced materials are now vital for improving survival and operational performance in modern defense.

Para-aramid fiber to be fastest-growing segment in armor materials market during forecast period

The para-aramid fiber segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the armor materials market during the forecast period. This increase is driven by the material's exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and natural heat and abrasion resistance. This distinctive performance has made para-aramid fibers like Kevlar and Twaron essential in soft body armor, combat helmets, and fragmentation protection. Unlike some rigid materials, para-aramids can be woven into flexible fabrics that provide multi-threat defense while enhancing comfort and mobility. Their stability and durability have contributed to their extensive use in ballistic vests, bomb disposal suits, and as spall liners in armored vehicles, where they capture deadly fragments. As end-users focus more on lightweight, flexible protection, para-aramid fibers are rapidly becoming the preferred choice. Their capacity to reduce casualties across various threat scenarios has increased adoption in personal and vehicular applications.

Aerospace armor segment to register highest CAGR in armor materials market during forecast period

During the forecast period, aerospace armor is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the armor materials market. This quick expansion will be driven by the rising need to protect aircraft and helicopters from ground-based threats without sacrificing flight performance. Unlike ground vehicles, weight is a crucial limiting factor for aircraft, making lightweight composite and ceramic armor solutions vital for protecting cockpits, engines, and crew members. The need to safeguard high-value assets and personnel from small arms fire and shrapnel is fueling innovation in armor that is both lightweight and highly strong. The increase in helicopter fleets for transport and attack roles and the protection of reconnaissance aircraft is leading to greater interest in specialized aerospace armor technologies.

Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region was the fastest-growing armor materials market in 2024 and is expected to maintain this trend from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and significant increases in defense spending by major regional powers, including China, India, and South Korea. These countries are heavily investing in military modernization, which involves acquiring and locally producing advanced armored vehicles, new fighter jets, and modern equipment for their large armed forces. The development and expansion of local defense manufacturing ecosystems in the region create a strong, ongoing demand for high-performance armor materials to meet ambitious production goals. Therefore, the growing self-reliance and strategic focus of Asia Pacific nations have expanded the use and development of armor materials in the region.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), ATI, Inc. (US), Avient Corporation (US), Alcoa Corporation (US), SSAB AB (Sweden), and Morgan Advanced Materials (UK).

