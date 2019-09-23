Arctech Solar Deepens Its Global Expansion by Successfully Entering Kazakhstan Market

Arctech has grid-connected a 30MW plant in the village of Zhangiztobe, which is the first large-scale solar project in Eastern Kazakhstan, with an annual electricity output of nearly 36 million kWh.

The development once involved challenges arising from the plant's location and weather conditions. The project is set up in the Tianshan Mountains where temperatures are as low as minus 55 degree. Taking this into consideration, Arctech designed special solution, a screw pile for fixed structure, to deal with periods of snow storms and maintain the stability of the whole system. The above efforts contributed to the punctual grid connection in August 2019.

This project was highly praised by Mr. Daniel Akhmetov, governor of Eastern Kazakhstan and former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, who commented: "This Zhangiz 30MW plant makes a great contribution to the Eastern Kazakhstan's renewable energy construction."

Strong Field Support and Maximization of Project's Energy Yield

Through construction of the 70 MW plant, Arctech has gathered a substantial understanding of the market, helping the team better develop follow-up projects.

Arctech is currently installing a 50MW solar power plant in Chulakkurgan, South Kazakhstan, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year. Arctech's SkyLine tracking systems are deployed to this project, which can perfectly withstand the snow load and wind load. Moreover, this solution offers easy installation and self-learning ability that greatly increase energy yield of the project.

As the owner and EPC of this project, Risen Hong Kong general manager Yuan Jianping said: "Thanks to the on-time shipment, strong technical support and all-round quality of services by Arctech, it enables efficient installation and successful commissioned of this 50 MW project, even in the harsh climate of Kazakhstan."

"The Kazakhstan market is growing rapidly. Arctech is really proud of being entrusted with the engineering and construction of these important milestones for the renewable energies in this region," said Mr. Guy Rong, the president of Arctech Solar's global business. "We look forward to working closely with more investors to build sustainable partnership in Kazakhstan market and maximize the return on their investment. "

[About Arctech Solar]

Arctech Solar is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. In the past decade, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/service centers in the US, India, Japan, Spain, Mexico, Australia and UAE. As of the end of 2018, we have cumulatively installed approximately 19GW capacity and completed approximately 700 projects in 24 countries.

